The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Chris Kirwa shares why he was under self-imposed house arrest after quitting 1st job

Amos Robi

Kirwa said that when things became exceedingly desperate, he locked himself in his house for one month to avoiding going back to the job

Renowned events organiser Chris Kirwa
Renowned events organiser Chris Kirwa

Not every day does one wake up and quit their job, never to return, regardless of how difficult and desperate things may become.

Recommended articles

This was the situation that events guru Chris Kirwa found himself in early in life. He made the decision to quit his job, citing a lack of growth in his then-current position, and vowed never to return.

Without a solid backup plan thereafter, Kirwa committed to this decision. When things became exceedingly desperate, he locked himself in his house for one month. He shared this experience during an interview on KTN's 'What's Your Story.'

"I walked out of employment and walked all the way home. I used to stay in Umoja, and the reason I left is that I kept thinking I didn't want to go back to that job. I kept thinking the reason why I didn't want to go back was that I was not improving," Kirwa explained.

ADVERTISEMENT
Renowned events organiser Chris Kirwa
Renowned events organiser Chris Kirwa Renowned events organiser Chris Kirwa Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Media Personality Chris Kirwa wins prestigious Award (Photos)

Kirwa added that the lack of mentorship almost led him to reconsider, but he remained steadfast in the decision he had made. To prevent himself from going back, he isolated himself in his house.

"The leap was forced, where you feel the need to leave and do something for yourself. Trust me, it's not easy. I locked myself in the house so I don't leave. I was in the house for a month because I kept telling myself if I leave, nothing will change," Kirwa said.

He acknowledged that he did not know exactly what he wanted to do at that point, but he was determined to figure it out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Having had a stint with the state broadcaster, Kirwa now runs an events company with his wife and has become a household name in the events industry.

Prominent event organizer Chris Kirwa crowned as the Events host of the year 2019 by Africa MICE Awards
Prominent event organizer Chris Kirwa crowned as the Events host of the year 2019 by Africa MICE Awards Prominent event organizer Chris Kirwa crowned as the Events host of the year 2019 by Africa MICE Awards Pulse Live Kenya

His interest in events sprouted from watching major events on TV, gradually developing a passion for organizing such occasions.

"I used to watch the Olympics, Diamond League, Oscars, Grammy Awards, and take notes on how they were set up, getting a few tips on that," he stated.

In 2016, he established CateChris Limited, an events company, and has garnered several accolades due to his mastery of the business.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2019, he was crowned as the Events Host of the Year 2019 by the Africa MICE Awards.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ex-NTV reporter Kennedy Murithi fined by Tanzanian police after breaking traffic law

Ex-NTV reporter Kennedy Murithi fined by Tanzanian police after breaking traffic law

Sh17M Kenyan series 'Volume' finally premieres on Netflix [Details]

Sh17M Kenyan series 'Volume' finally premieres on Netflix [Details]

From 'Sultana' to 'Becky': Top 10 local movies that dominated the screens in 2023

From 'Sultana' to 'Becky': Top 10 local movies that dominated the screens in 2023

Chris Kirwa shares why he was under self-imposed house arrest after quitting 1st job

Chris Kirwa shares why he was under self-imposed house arrest after quitting 1st job

11 Kenyan celeb couples who welcomed newborns in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

11 Kenyan celeb couples who welcomed newborns in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

NTV's Fridah Mwaka reflects on the humble beginnings of her fashion house

NTV's Fridah Mwaka reflects on the humble beginnings of her fashion house

Watch Jeridah Andayi's reaction after son's surprise return after a year in the U.S.

Watch Jeridah Andayi's reaction after son's surprise return after a year in the U.S.

It's about time to say goodbye - Nasra wraps up the year with unique lifestyle upgrade

It's about time to say goodbye - Nasra wraps up the year with unique lifestyle upgrade

Larry Madowo sparks mixed reactions after feasting on boiled snails & roasted mice

Larry Madowo sparks mixed reactions after feasting on boiled snails & roasted mice

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

13 Kenyan celebrities who joined the singles club in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

13 Kenyan celebrities who joined the singles club in 2023 [Pulse Picks]

Murugi Munyi and Nurse Judy

Nurse Judy reflects on ties with Murugi Munyi, a year after cheating scandal with Murugi's hubby

Comedian & TikToker Onsongo

Netizens applaud TikToker Onsongo as he unveils impressive house he's constructing for family

BBC Presenter Waihiga Mwaura was announced as a recipient of the prestigious Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Anti-Corruption Excellence Award (ACE).

Waihiga Mwaura receives prestigious award from President of Uzbekistan & Qatar Emir