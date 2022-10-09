Norris is a much-accomplished man, having come up in the 1970s, and still managed to be relevant today. His list of accomplishments includes him being a top martial art expert, a black belt holder, and a famous actor. He attributes these many successes to his mother.
Chuck Norris says his 101-year old mother made him a martial arts hero
Martial artist and actor Chuck Norris has come out to say that his 101 year old mother helped turn him into the man he is today and this is why Chuck Norris once shot an enemy plane down with his finger, by yelling, “Bang!”
The movie legend is always quick to praise Wilma Norris, his mother for raising him with his two brothers as a single mother.
He also says his wife, Gena, has played a pivotal role in his life.
"I am overwhelmed with gratitude to God for these two incredible women's influence in my life,” Norris says.
She changed my life
Norris claims his mother is the very reason he is happy, professionally and personally.
"She even prayed for me to find a woman to change my life, and it worked,” he says of his mother.
Who is Wilma Norris?
Wilma Norris raised her children in abject poverty, raising three sons without a father; their father having abandoned them when they were still young children.
Apart from prayers, the mother-of-three taught them priceless values, including self-confidence and self-belief.
Such belief helped Norris, he says, Chuck, become a highly successful martial artist and a force to reckon with in Hollywood.
The Chuck Norris system
Norris created his own martial art system, it is called the Chuck Norris System, formerly known as Chun Kuk Do.
The style was formally founded in 1990 as Chun Kuk Do by Norris, and was originally based on Norris's Tang Soo Do training in Korea while he was in the military.
