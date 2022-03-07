Churchill confirms date for return of Churchill Show on new TV station

In an update, Churchill said that the Comedy show will return on March 19, 2022, live from the Mwai Kibaki Convection Centre at Mt. Kenya University in Thika.

The Classic 105 radio host also confirmed that Churchill Show will be airing on TV47, after terming its partnership with Nation Media Group owned station NTV.

“On 19th March @mountkenyauni Inside the ultra modern 3000 seater Mwai Kibaki Convention centre.,Thika We bring you back what you’ve been asking for @churchillshow on the MOVE!!!

"Super excited to be back on stage with new big acts and a whole New Experience…and yes we have a new Home,” reads an announcement form Churchill.

The confirmation come days after it emerged that Laugh Industries, which produces The Churchill Show, had terminated its partnership with NTV, which had broadcasted the comedy show since 2007.

Production costs and logistics are some of the reasons that Laugh Industries terminated its partnership with NTV.

Leonard Kitili will take over as director of the comedy show following the departure of acclaimed music producer and cinematographer J. Blessing.

After the ban on public gatherings in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Churchill changed the format of the program to interviews with various personalities and newsmakers.

Former Kiss FM presenter Jalang’o, had in 2020 claimed that Churchill Show was so expensive to produce that the host - Daniel Ndambuki 'Churchill'- would hardly make money.

“Let me tell you something Churchill will never reveal, and comedians cannot understand. People see a packed audience and think he has made a lot of money. The tent in which the event is held doesn’t cost less than Sh3 million,” Jalang'o explained.

He added that the show would cost upwards of Sh5 million and that for Churchill Show to cover its operating costs, at least 5,000 tickets would have to be sold at Sh1,000 a piece.