Ciru Miriuki places Vera Sidika, Bahati on the chopping board with savage tackle

Taking to Instagram, Muriuki noted that average artistes have resorted to gimmicks and clout-chasing, killing talent in the process, a trend which she opined needs to be reversed.

"There are so many incredibly talented Kenyan artiste spanning different genres; gengetone, hip-hop, house and reggae. So many, but a few people have set the tone for this industry. The tone being screw talent, we will only rely on gimmicks," the media personality stated.

Muriuki faulted the public for giving the clout-chasers a platform and for cheering them on at a time when they don’t deserve it.

In particular, she picked issues with the ongoing conversations on Vera Sidika with her ‘booty surgery' which turned out to be a music video.

"We have given clout chasers a platform they do not deserve. Like now we have spent a week talking about somebody's booty only to realise all this was a gimmick to drum up publicity before releasing (quite frankly, mediocre) song," Miriuki slammed.

Socialite Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

Without mentioning names, the media personality also slammed the Bahati family for clout-chasing to push their music by going quiet for a while with occasional cryptic message that got fans worried on the couple’s well-being only to release a song.

"A certain couple went out of their social media platforms with the exception of a couple of cryptic posts that had their fans really worried about them, then boom, a song is released," she added.

True talent speaks for itself

Muriuki concluded by noting that true talent speaks for itself and does not need to engage in cheap publicity stunts to keep their careers afloat, listing Sauti Sol, Nyashinki, Nikita Kering and Wakadinali among the talented brands who keep shining without the gimmicks.

Media Personality Ciru Muriuki Pulse Live Kenya