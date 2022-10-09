RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ciru Miriuki places Vera Sidika, Bahati on the chopping board with savage tackle

Charles Ouma

Ciru Muriuki tackles clout chasers

Ciru Miriuki places Vera Sidika, Bahati on the chopping board with savage tackle
Ciru Miriuki places Vera Sidika, Bahati on the chopping board with savage tackle

Renowned media personality, Ciru Miriuki has placed Vera Sidika and singer Bahati on the chopping board over their latest theatrics and urged Kenyans to shun them.

Read Also

Taking to Instagram, Muriuki noted that average artistes have resorted to gimmicks and clout-chasing, killing talent in the process, a trend which she opined needs to be reversed.

"There are so many incredibly talented Kenyan artiste spanning different genres; gengetone, hip-hop, house and reggae. So many, but a few people have set the tone for this industry. The tone being screw talent, we will only rely on gimmicks," the media personality stated.

Muriuki faulted the public for giving the clout-chasers a platform and for cheering them on at a time when they don’t deserve it.

In particular, she picked issues with the ongoing conversations on Vera Sidika with her ‘booty surgery' which turned out to be a music video.

"We have given clout chasers a platform they do not deserve. Like now we have spent a week talking about somebody's booty only to realise all this was a gimmick to drum up publicity before releasing (quite frankly, mediocre) song," Miriuki slammed.

Socialite Vera Sidika
Socialite Vera Sidika Socialite Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya

Without mentioning names, the media personality also slammed the Bahati family for clout-chasing to push their music by going quiet for a while with occasional cryptic message that got fans worried on the couple’s well-being only to release a song.

"A certain couple went out of their social media platforms with the exception of a couple of cryptic posts that had their fans really worried about them, then boom, a song is released," she added.

True talent speaks for itself

Muriuki concluded by noting that true talent speaks for itself and does not need to engage in cheap publicity stunts to keep their careers afloat, listing Sauti Sol, Nyashinki, Nikita Kering and Wakadinali among the talented brands who keep shining without the gimmicks.

Media Personality Ciru Muriuki
Media Personality Ciru Muriuki Media Personality Ciru Muriuki Pulse Live Kenya

"We need to stop enabling this nonsense. True talent speaks for itself. It doesn't need gimmicks. When have you seen Sauti Sol playing stupid games on social media prior to releasing a project? Nyashinki, Nikita Kering or Wakadinali? We really need to stop rewarding clout chasers.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

I'm offically on the count down - Diana Marua gives update on pregnancy

I'm offically on the count down - Diana Marua gives update on pregnancy

Ciru Miriuki places Vera Sidika, Bahati on the chopping board with savage tackle

Ciru Miriuki places Vera Sidika, Bahati on the chopping board with savage tackle

I rely on hate to succeed - Vera Sidika responds to trolls after new music video

I rely on hate to succeed - Vera Sidika responds to trolls after new music video

Hit or miss: How new 'hyped' music videos have been received by fans

Hit or miss: How new 'hyped' music videos have been received by fans

The 'relationship' was for clout-Simple Boy’s fiancée confesses

The 'relationship' was for clout-Simple Boy’s fiancée confesses

Verah Sidika 'surgery', Njugush attacked, Eve Mungai saga and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Verah Sidika 'surgery', Njugush attacked, Eve Mungai saga and more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Bien links Eric Omondi to GSU imposter in Eve Mungai saga

Bien links Eric Omondi to GSU imposter in Eve Mungai saga

Vera Sidika releases new song amidst implant removal claims [Video]

Vera Sidika releases new song amidst implant removal claims [Video]

Fans show Diana Marua love as she posts her picture after a long time

Fans show Diana Marua love as she posts her picture after a long time

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

R&B singer Brown Mauzo with his partner Vera Sidika

Brown Mauzo finally speaks after wife Vera Sidika removed implants

Vera Sidika in a photo posted on October 5, 2022

Don't ruin your life - Vera Sidika unveils new look after removing implants [Photos]

Vera Sidika

Fans react to socialite Vera Sidika's new look after removing implants [Reactions]

Kenyan social media influencer Vera Sidika

Vera Sidika drops Part 1 of reverse surgery video [WATCH]