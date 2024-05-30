Citizen TV announces on-air schedule for Olive Burrows' ahead of her debut

Citizen TV has revealed the schedule for Olive Burrows as she officially begins her duties at the Royal Media-owned station.

Burrows, who was poached from NTV, will be replacing Victoria Rubadiri, who joined the foreign news outlet CNN.

Burrows will be in charge of Citizen Weekend as well as Sunday Live news bulletins, which Rubadiri previously anchored.

The former NTV news anchor will begin her duties on June 1st, as announced by Citizen TV.

Olive Burrows' last day on NTV

On her last day at NTV, Burrows' colleagues paid glowing tributes to her and expressed their best wishes for the new chapter she was beginning.

"A great colleague in the office, one whose laughter I will truly, truly treasure. All the best where you are going, and the sky is just the start, not the limit," Brayan Muchiri said.

"Popote unapoenda, tamba na uzidi kupeperusha bendera ya kike," said Swahili news anchor Fridah Mwaka.

Her former colleague at Capital FM, James Wokabi, reflected on their time working together, appreciated the moments they shared, and expressed his best wishes to Burrows.

Olive Burrows' rise in the media landscape

Olive Burrows started her career as a freelance magazine writer during her studies at Daystar University.

She later joined the Capital FM news desk as a reporter, where she rose through the ranks to become an associate editor.

In 2018, she left Capital FM for NTV, where she has been presenting the prime-time news bulletin and hosting the AM Live show.

At Capital FM, she became the only Kenyan journalist to interview former U.S. President Barack Obama during his visit to Kenya in 2015.