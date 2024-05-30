The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Citizen TV announces on-air schedule for Olive Burrows' ahead of her debut

Amos Robi

Olive Burrows was hired to replace Victoria Rubadiri who left for CNN

Citizen TV's Olive Burrows
Citizen TV's Olive Burrows
  • She will be in charge of Citizen Weekend and Sunday Live news
  • Her colleagues paid glowing tributes to her on her last day at NTV
  • Burrows started her career as a freelance magazine writer and rose through the ranks at Capital FM

Citizen TV has revealed the schedule for Olive Burrows as she officially begins her duties at the Royal Media-owned station.

Burrows, who was poached from NTV, will be replacing Victoria Rubadiri, who joined the foreign news outlet CNN.

Burrows will be in charge of Citizen Weekend as well as Sunday Live news bulletins, which Rubadiri previously anchored.

The former NTV news anchor will begin her duties on June 1st, as announced by Citizen TV.

Citizen TV's Olive Burrows
Citizen TV's Olive Burrows Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Details of Victoria Rubadiri's new role & TV show on CNN

On her last day at NTV, Burrows' colleagues paid glowing tributes to her and expressed their best wishes for the new chapter she was beginning.

"A great colleague in the office, one whose laughter I will truly, truly treasure. All the best where you are going, and the sky is just the start, not the limit," Brayan Muchiri said.

"Popote unapoenda, tamba na uzidi kupeperusha bendera ya kike," said Swahili news anchor Fridah Mwaka.

Her former colleague at Capital FM, James Wokabi, reflected on their time working together, appreciated the moments they shared, and expressed his best wishes to Burrows.

Olive Burrows
Olive Burrows Olive Burrows Pulse Live Kenya

READ: I met Kirubi and he said he doesn’t like hiring fat people – Olive Burrows

Olive Burrows started her career as a freelance magazine writer during her studies at Daystar University.

She later joined the Capital FM news desk as a reporter, where she rose through the ranks to become an associate editor.

In 2018, she left Capital FM for NTV, where she has been presenting the prime-time news bulletin and hosting the AM Live show.

Citizen TVs Olive Burrows
Citizen TVs Olive Burrows Pulse Live Kenya
READ: 10 Most Stylish Female News Anchors in Kenya

At Capital FM, she became the only Kenyan journalist to interview former U.S. President Barack Obama during his visit to Kenya in 2015.

Burrows is an alumna of Kenya High School and Daystar University.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
