Citizen TV presenter Laura Karwirwa resigns, announces move to England

Karwirwa has been gracing the screens every Sunday for the last three years, hosting the gospel show, alongside Timeless Noel and DJ Gee Gee.

Announcing her exit on September 4, when she hosted her final show, Laura divulged that she will be heading to England to pursue further education.

“My time on the show has come to an end, three years later it’s time to say goodbye on Bambika. I never knew it will come this soon but it’s a time of blessings and transition for me.

“Today marks the end of this season, into another season which is also very intense. I am not only leaving the show but also leaving every familiar thing behind, my family, friends, and country, and going to England, in the UK, particularly Oxford.

“I have an opportunity to pursue my post-graduate studies – a master's in public health at Oxford Brookes University. In a few days actually, I will be going there to begin a very new season so the cat is out of the bag now,” Laura explained.

The presenter who is also a Gospel singer famed for her hit song ‘Ujulikane’ featuring Alice Kimanzi added that she is full of gratitude for the things that God has done in her life even as she takes the next step.

“I am generally amazed at how the lord has preserved my life and how he has done miracle after miracle because I am walking miracle even on how came onto Bambika is a great miracle,” she added.