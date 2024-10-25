Citizen TV reporter Seth Olale shares heartbreaking story of losing his son

Seth shared details of his journey from humble beginnings to becoming a well-known journalist. He also revealed the heart-wrenching tragedies that have shaped his life.

Seth Olale's journey from a cleaner to senior reporter

Seth’s career didn’t begin in newsrooms or television studios; instead, it started with manual work in Nairobi’s bustling city center.

Citizen TV’s Senior Investigative and Current Affairs Reporter, Seth Olale, Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking in an interview with Greenbell Media on October 24, he recounted how he ventured into the workforce immediately after finishing high school at Alliance High School, determined to build his future from the ground up.

“After finishing my last paper in Form Four, by Monday I was already in town working as a cleaner at a restaurant called Hipo Point,” Seth shared.

His diligence and dedication soon paid off. After a year as a cleaner, he was promoted to waiter, and eventually, he became a cashier. With each promotion, his salary also increased, climbing from Sh4,000 to Sh6,000.

Driven by a desire to pursue his passion, Seth saved up his earnings and enrolled in a journalism course at Daystar University.

This marked the beginning of his path to becoming a journalist, a move that laid the foundation for his future in media.

Seth Olale speaks on losing niece and son

While his career was progressing, Seth’s personal life was struck by a tragedy that would leave a lasting impact.

He shared the devastating story of losing his niece June Wendy, during a family holiday in Watamu. June, then only six or seven years old, accidentally drowned, despite desperate attempts to save her.

“My lowest moment I had two tragedies that caused lives. The first was when I was with a baby, she was the age of my daughter, about 6-7 years. We went for the holiday with my then sister-in-law, and the baby accidentally drowned,” Seth explained, his voice heavy with grief.

He described the surreal and helpless moments in the ambulance, his hopes fading as they rushed to the hospital.

“In the midst of it all, you’re in an ambulance, nothing is happening. I was in shorts, barefoot, bare-chested, and feeling like the world was falling apart. We reached the hospital, but nothing could be done, and I eventually lost her,” he recalled.

Seth described the painful journey of carrying the lifeless body to the morgue, a memory etched in his mind as one of his darkest days.

"And you still carry her to the morgue dead at night with barefooted, with a short without a shirt in Malindi. Very sad tragedy," he said.

Losing a son to pneumonia

Years later, Seth faced another shattering loss. This time, he lost his young son to pneumonia.

The child was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for more than a week, during which Seth endured immense emotional and physical strain.

"Years later I also lost my son, to pneumonia, a twin. I was in the ICU for more than a week. All that time you are not doing or eating anything. You also fall sick," Seth shared. He described how the loss had crushed him.

Seth Olale finds strength in the support of others

Despite these painful experiences, Seth expressed deep gratitude for the people who stood by him during his darkest moments.

Friends, neighbours, and colleagues rallied around him, offering support and comfort. “I really thank the people who walked with me. The support I saw from friends and neighbours was amazing,” he said.

These experiences, while devastating, have strengthened Seth’s resolve and appreciation for the people in his life.