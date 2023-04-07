The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Citizen TV unveils Francis Gachuri's replacement as News Gang returns [Video]

Denis Mwangi

The News Gang show has made a comeback on Citizen TV after a one-month break following the resignation of Francis Gachuri who was appointed the Head of Communications at the Ministry of Interior and National Administration.

RMS Editorial Director Linus Kaikai, Managing Editor (Swahili) Jamila Mohamed, Senior news anchor, and Business News Editor Yvonne Okwara.
RMS Editorial Director Linus Kaikai, Managing Editor (Swahili) Jamila Mohamed, Senior news anchor, and Business News Editor Yvonne Okwara.

On Thursday, April 6, the station unveiled the newest addition to the show, news anchor Sam Gituku.

Recommended articles

Sam will join RMS Editorial Director Linus Kaikai, Managing Editor (Swahili) Jamila Mohamed, Senior news anchor, and Business News Editor Yvonne Okwara.

Gituku has been working at Royal Media Services for 11 years, rising from being a Radio Citizen correspondent based in Machakos County before rising to a news anchor and talk show host.

Over the years, the news anchor has reported on a range of subjects, from politics and economics to current affairs.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto and Citizen TV's Sam Gituku
President William Ruto and Citizen TV's Sam Gituku Pulse Live Kenya

Sam has interviewed some of the most prominent figures in Kenya including President William Ruto and Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In his maiden appearance, Gituku was welcomed by his colleagues who extended both warm wishes and playful banter.

Sam welcome to the team, great start, next Thursday pia ni siku,” Yvonne Okwara said.

Ile darkness tulikwambi ulete kwa bucket iko wapi? “ Jamila Mohamed followed up with a joke.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ‘gang’ continued teasing their newest member, with Linus Kaikai suggesting that Gituku should pay an ‘admission fee’ and ‘caution fee’.

While debuting his “Sam Sense” segment on the show, Gituku, raised concerns over the quality of leadership in Kenya. He questioned the comprehension of the country's contextual realities, history, culture and the overall grasp of the burden of leadership by Kenya's current leaders.

He cited the recent spate of divisive politics, disputes, hatred, incitement and character assassination, adding that the country's leaders should be reminded of their responsibilities.

Gituku also highlighted Kenya's dark history, including the 2007-2008 post-election violence, which claimed over 1,000 lives and displaced over half a million others.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed the importance of leaders in guiding the country towards a path of sanity through Parliament and reminded the leaders that they are held to a higher standard.

With the country set to celebrate its 60th independence anniversary in a few months, Gituku questioned whether Kenya and its citizens are too young to learn from the past.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Citizen TV unveils Francis Gachuri's replacement as News Gang returns [Video]

Citizen TV unveils Francis Gachuri's replacement as News Gang returns [Video]

Hamisa Mobetto discloses little known details of new lover

Hamisa Mobetto discloses little known details of new lover

Hope Kid explains mass exodus of Kenyan gospel artists to secular music

Hope Kid explains mass exodus of Kenyan gospel artists to secular music

Sharon Momanyi wraps it up at KTN after 10 years

Sharon Momanyi wraps it up at KTN after 10 years

Spotify's top 10 songs bringing Easter spirit to life this year

Spotify's top 10 songs bringing Easter spirit to life this year

Chebet Ronoh's unfiltered account of dating a 'mubaba'

Chebet Ronoh's unfiltered account of dating a 'mubaba'

Governor Waiguru & CS Nakhumicha host 'Magic Mike' actress in Nairobi

Governor Waiguru & CS Nakhumicha host 'Magic Mike' actress in Nairobi

Oliver Mathenge's Biography - Education, career, family & social life

Oliver Mathenge's Biography - Education, career, family & social life

'The Trend' panelist lands radio job

'The Trend' panelist lands radio job

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh, Edday Nderitu & their children

Karen Nyamu playfully reacts to Edday Nderitu's daughter's birthday photos

Kenyan male celebs with strong farther-daughter bond

8 Kenyan celebrities with unbreakable father-daughter bonds

Wanjiku Mburu

'Mama Baha' explains why Citizen doesn't pay them royalties for Machachari Show

Radio 47 presenters Ali Hassan and Fred Arocho

Arocho speaks on new salary at Radio 47, reasons for leaving Radio Jambo