RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Citizen TV's Joyce Omondi mourns Waihiga's younger sister

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

The late Gathoni graduated from Derby University in the UK in 2020

Waihiga and Joyce (Instagram)
Waihiga and Joyce (Instagram)

Seasoned media personality and gospel singer Joyce Omondi Waihiga is mourning the sudden demise of her sister-in-law Gathoni Mwaura.

Recommended articles

The Rauka host shared the sad news on her social media pages, saying it’s difficult to accept that her sister-in-law is no more.

The late Gathoni is sister to Citizen TV news anchor Waihiga Mwaura.

“I have begun and erased this first sentence more times than I can count because I feel numb and speechless.

“It's incredibly difficult trying to accept that our tender-hearted, witty, beautiful little sister, Gathoni, is suddenly no longer with us. Never had we imagined such a loss...,” reads part of her message.

She went on to make a prayer; “Oh Lord, we fix our eyes on You. Our risen King, only You, your unfailing love and sufficient grace are the answer to this pain and sorrow.

"In Christ alone my hope is found. He is my light, my strength, my song. This cornerstone, this solid ground. Firm through the fiercest drought and storm

What heights of love, what depths of peace. When fears are stilled, when strivings cease. My comforter, my all in all. Here in the love of Christ I stand"

Gathoni Mwaura was first introduced to the public by her brother Waihiga Mwaura at a time she was graduating with a Masters in Education from Derby University in the UK.

Gathoni Mwaura
Gathoni Mwaura Ngubuini Mwaura, Gathoni Mwaura and Waihiga Mwaura Pulse Live Kenya

“So proud of my beautiful talented baby sister @gathonimwaura who graduated virtually with an MSc Education from Derby University earlier today. What a journey it has been. May GOD bless your latter years far beyond anything you could ever have expected,” wrote Waihiga Mwaura in August 2020 when Gathoni was graduating.

Condolence messages

alicekamande “🙏🙏😔 my you find comfort and peace”

millychebby “🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 May God give you Grace”

cynthianyamai “❤️❤️❤️ I’m sending you a big squishy hug and prayers”

chr.istinemary41 “My sincere condolences 💓”

fashioned.forhisglory “Sincere condolences and prayers of comfort for you”

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Rapper King Kaka signs another multi-million deal

Rapper King Kaka signs another multi-million deal

How The Filosofia Sherehe Mtaani Event lit up the City of Nakuru this Easter Weekend

How The Filosofia Sherehe Mtaani Event lit up the City of Nakuru this Easter Weekend

Busta Rhymes's message to Diamond as Wonder video hits 1 million views in hours

Busta Rhymes's message to Diamond as Wonder video hits 1 million views in hours

Jabidii reveals he moved out of mabati house after releasing Vimbada

Jabidii reveals he moved out of mabati house after releasing Vimbada

Citizen TV's Joyce Omondi mourns Waihiga's younger sister

Citizen TV's Joyce Omondi mourns Waihiga's younger sister

Check out Ababu Namwamba's exquisite mansions [Photos]

Check out Ababu Namwamba's exquisite mansions [Photos]

Abel Mutua breaks silence on why wife Judy was lonely at Shin City

Abel Mutua breaks silence on why wife Judy was lonely at Shin City

Rayvanny raises eyebrows as he deletes WCB Wasafi from his Bio

Rayvanny raises eyebrows as he deletes WCB Wasafi from his Bio

Cristiano Ronaldo & wife announce the death of their newborn son

Cristiano Ronaldo & wife announce the death of their newborn son

Trending

Singer Diamond Platnumz finally introduces his 'new lover' to the world [Photos]

Diamond Platnumz appointed new Airtel Tanzania Brand Ambassador

Lady accused of having an affair with Rihanna's boyfriend breaks silence

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and fashion designer Amina Mauddi [Instagram/RockVRih] [Instagram/AminaMauddi]

Akothee's sister Cebbie Koks robbed at gunpoint

Elseba Awuor Kokeyo, alias Cebbie koks Nyasego

Harmonize buys ex-Kajala new Range Rover customized with her name

Harmonize Buys Ex-Frida Kajala new Range Rover customized with her name