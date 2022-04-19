Citizen TV's Joyce Omondi mourns Waihiga's younger sister

The Rauka host shared the sad news on her social media pages, saying it’s difficult to accept that her sister-in-law is no more.

The late Gathoni is sister to Citizen TV news anchor Waihiga Mwaura.

“I have begun and erased this first sentence more times than I can count because I feel numb and speechless.

“It's incredibly difficult trying to accept that our tender-hearted, witty, beautiful little sister, Gathoni, is suddenly no longer with us. Never had we imagined such a loss...,” reads part of her message.

She went on to make a prayer; “Oh Lord, we fix our eyes on You. Our risen King, only You, your unfailing love and sufficient grace are the answer to this pain and sorrow.

"In Christ alone my hope is found. He is my light, my strength, my song. This cornerstone, this solid ground. Firm through the fiercest drought and storm

What heights of love, what depths of peace. When fears are stilled, when strivings cease. My comforter, my all in all. Here in the love of Christ I stand"

Gathoni Mwaura was first introduced to the public by her brother Waihiga Mwaura at a time she was graduating with a Masters in Education from Derby University in the UK.

Ngubuini Mwaura, Gathoni Mwaura and Waihiga Mwaura Pulse Live Kenya

“So proud of my beautiful talented baby sister @gathonimwaura who graduated virtually with an MSc Education from Derby University earlier today. What a journey it has been. May GOD bless your latter years far beyond anything you could ever have expected,” wrote Waihiga Mwaura in August 2020 when Gathoni was graduating.

Condolence messages

alicekamande “🙏🙏😔 my you find comfort and peace”

millychebby “🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 May God give you Grace”

cynthianyamai “❤️❤️❤️ I’m sending you a big squishy hug and prayers”

chr.istinemary41 “My sincere condolences 💓”