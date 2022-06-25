Is it arrogance or feminism? - Lillian Muli's classy answer to fan who asked why she is single

The admirer who goes by the name Mwalimu Kevin Mokungu on Twitter took to the social media platform to express what he feels for the TV star, wondering why she was "still single".

He recounted that the journalist was the first girl he fell in love with back in 2005 when he was still in class one, and could not understand why several years later, “such a beauty roaming this earth single”.

"Lillian Muli why is such a beauty roaming this earth single? Lillian Muli was the first girl I fell in love with that was in 2005 when I was in class one. I used to admire her beauty. I remember every 9:00 p.m. news I would force my father to tune to KTN news just to have a glimpse of her," Mokungi stated.

He added that it pains him to see the journalist “chasing after men”, noting that had he been born early and had an opportunity to be in the same university with the renowned journalist, the situation would be different.

"Today it pains me to see the woman that I used to admire a lot is now chasing after men instead of the opposite. What went wrong? Is it arrogance or pride or is it feminism?

"If only I was born early and gone to the same university as Lillian Muli currently I don't think she will still be single. I know we don't have perfect beings people make mistakes people forgive each other that is life. I would have fought for my marriage," he added.

Lilian Muli’s response to fan who questioned why she is single

His efforts to catch the eye of the diva did not go unnoticed as Muli responded, setting the record straight that she is not single at the moment.

The media personality appreciated the compliments and advised him not to believe what he reads online.

"I'm not single. Also kindly don't believe everything you read. Blogs have said things before doesn't mean any of that is factual. Thank you for the compliment though," replied Muli.