RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Is it arrogance or feminism? - Lillian Muli's classy answer to fan who asked why she is single

Authors:

Charles Ouma

Lillian Muli also revealed that she is not single at the moment, and asked the lovestruck fan to ignore what he has heard

Kenyan journalist Lillian Muli
Kenyan journalist Lillian Muli

Citizen TV presenter Lillian Muli calmly tackled a secret admirer who decided to shoot his shot in public, declaring his love for her.

Recommended articles

The admirer who goes by the name Mwalimu Kevin Mokungu on Twitter took to the social media platform to express what he feels for the TV star, wondering why she was "still single".

He recounted that the journalist was the first girl he fell in love with back in 2005 when he was still in class one, and could not understand why several years later, “such a beauty roaming this earth single”.

"Lillian Muli why is such a beauty roaming this earth single? Lillian Muli was the first girl I fell in love with that was in 2005 when I was in class one. I used to admire her beauty. I remember every 9:00 p.m. news I would force my father to tune to KTN news just to have a glimpse of her," Mokungi stated.

Citizen TV journalist Lillian Muli
Citizen TV journalist Lillian Muli Pulse Live Kenya

He added that it pains him to see the journalist “chasing after men”, noting that had he been born early and had an opportunity to be in the same university with the renowned journalist, the situation would be different.

"Today it pains me to see the woman that I used to admire a lot is now chasing after men instead of the opposite. What went wrong? Is it arrogance or pride or is it feminism?

"If only I was born early and gone to the same university as Lillian Muli currently I don't think she will still be single. I know we don't have perfect beings people make mistakes people forgive each other that is life. I would have fought for my marriage," he added.

His efforts to catch the eye of the diva did not go unnoticed as Muli responded, setting the record straight that she is not single at the moment.

The media personality appreciated the compliments and advised him not to believe what he reads online.

"I'm not single. Also kindly don't believe everything you read. Blogs have said things before doesn't mean any of that is factual. Thank you for the compliment though," replied Muli.

Muli is an accomplished journalist and a household name in Kenyan media with a huge following across major platforms.

Authors:

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Is it arrogance or feminism? - Lillian Muli's classy answer to fan who asked why she is single

Is it arrogance or feminism? - Lillian Muli's classy answer to fan who asked why she is single

Vera Sidika reveals 2 things that make her block people online

Vera Sidika reveals 2 things that make her block people online

Juliani gives a glimpse into how marriage with Lillian Nganga is going [Video]

Juliani gives a glimpse into how marriage with Lillian Nganga is going [Video]

Wahu & Nameless announce pregnancy, Akothee on charging Sh2.3M for shows & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Wahu & Nameless announce pregnancy, Akothee on charging Sh2.3M for shows & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Khaby Lame makes history as he becomes most followed TikToker in the world

Khaby Lame makes history as he becomes most followed TikToker in the world

Dr Ofweneke makes TV comeback two years after exiting KTN

Dr Ofweneke makes TV comeback two years after exiting KTN

Charlie Karumi part ways with Homeboyz radio after 8 months

Charlie Karumi part ways with Homeboyz radio after 8 months

Pastor T Mwangi's reaction to George Wajackoyah's manifesto

Pastor T Mwangi's reaction to George Wajackoyah's manifesto

Reggae star Tarrus Riley lands in Kenya ahead of his show in Naivasha [Photos]

Reggae star Tarrus Riley lands in Kenya ahead of his show in Naivasha [Photos]

Trending

Lady whose husband was almost killed by Burna Boy's associates recounts ugly incident

Nigerian singer Burna Boy and the lady he allegedly assaulted Breilla Neme [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] [Instagram/NemeBreilla]

Vera's daughter youngest CEO at 7 months, Juliani gets fully funded fellowship to US & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Zari Hassan, Vera and her family, Nicola and Chantal,

Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she turns 17 [Video]

Shaffie Weru celebrates daughter Milan as she turns 17 [Video]

Popular 'chipo mwitu' vendor happy after connecting parents to electricity

Chips Mwitu vendor happy after connecting parents to power