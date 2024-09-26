Citizen TV's Mashirima Kapombe mourns mum in emotional post

Citizen TV news anchor, Mashirima Kapombe, is in mourning following the passing of her mother.

Kapombe, known for her calm demeanour and professionalism on-screen, took to Instagram to express her grief, sharing a heartfelt message with her followers.

In an emotional post, Kapombe wrote, "Broken 💔 Eternal rest grant unto mum Oh Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she Rest in peace. Amen!"

The post, accompanied by a broken heart emoji, conveyed the depth of her sorrow as she navigates this difficult time.

Condolences from colleagues and friends

Kapombe’s colleagues in the media industry quickly rallied around her, offering their condolences and words of comfort.

Fellow Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli expressed her sympathy, writing, "Oh no... Mashirima. I'm so sorry dear. May the Lord comfort you and your family."

Radio personality Mwende Macharia also sent her condolences, saying, "Poleni sana dada, may the Lord grant you and your family grace and comfort."

A tribute to her mother

Just a few days before her mother's passing, Kapombe shared a post celebrating her mother. The Swahili news anchor wrote, "My mum, my everything," reflecting the deep bond she had with her. The post was a touching tribute, indicating how much her mother meant to her.

Kapombe has often spoken about her close-knit family, frequently sharing moments from her personal life with her fans on social media.

Her followers are well aware of her tight connection with her loved ones, making this loss all the more poignant.

Citizen TV news anchor Mashirima Kapombe and her late mother Pulse Live Kenya

Privacy during this time

Mashirima Kapombe has chosen not to disclose the cause of her mother's death, maintaining a level of privacy during this time of mourning.

