Citizen TV's Mashirima Kapombe mourns mum in emotional post

Amos Robi

Mashirima shared she was broken by the passing of her mother

Citizen TV news anchor Mashirima Kapombe and her late mother
Citizen TV news anchor Mashirima Kapombe and her late mother
  • Kapombe expressed her grief on Instagram with a heartfelt message
  • Her colleagues in the media industry offered their condolences and words of comfort
  • Just days before her mother's passing, Kapombe shared a post celebrating her mother, reflecting the deep bond they had

Citizen TV news anchor, Mashirima Kapombe, is in mourning following the passing of her mother.

Kapombe, known for her calm demeanour and professionalism on-screen, took to Instagram to express her grief, sharing a heartfelt message with her followers.

In an emotional post, Kapombe wrote, "Broken 💔 Eternal rest grant unto mum Oh Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she Rest in peace. Amen!"

The post, accompanied by a broken heart emoji, conveyed the depth of her sorrow as she navigates this difficult time.

Kapombe’s colleagues in the media industry quickly rallied around her, offering their condolences and words of comfort.

Fellow Citizen TV news anchor Lilian Muli expressed her sympathy, writing, "Oh no... Mashirima. I'm so sorry dear. May the Lord comfort you and your family."

Mashirima Kapombe
Mashirima Kapombe Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Mashirima Kapombe breaks silence on police brutality as African Commission steps in

Radio personality Mwende Macharia also sent her condolences, saying, "Poleni sana dada, may the Lord grant you and your family grace and comfort."

Just a few days before her mother's passing, Kapombe shared a post celebrating her mother. The Swahili news anchor wrote, "My mum, my everything," reflecting the deep bond she had with her. The post was a touching tribute, indicating how much her mother meant to her.

Kapombe has often spoken about her close-knit family, frequently sharing moments from her personal life with her fans on social media.

Her followers are well aware of her tight connection with her loved ones, making this loss all the more poignant.

Citizen TV news anchor Mashirima Kapombe and her late mother
Citizen TV news anchor Mashirima Kapombe and her late mother Citizen TV news anchor Mashirima Kapombe and her late mother Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Wallah Bin Wallah, Hassan Mwana wa Ali & 14 other top Swahili heroes

Mashirima Kapombe has chosen not to disclose the cause of her mother's death, maintaining a level of privacy during this time of mourning.

Kapombe is expected to give more details in regards to the burial plans for the mother.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
