Citizen TV actor opens up about battling cancer

Dida, as she is known on the local program that airs on Citizen TV Sultana, opened up that she has been battling breast cancer for some time.

Being the month of cancer awareness, Dida chose to put out a word to the world on the disease, as well as sensitize people on the importance of being screened as often as possible.

She thanked the people who have walked with her and also thanked God, whom she says has made her shine despite suffering from the disease.

"As we mark the end of the breast Cancer awareness month, I’d love to appreciate your love and support through my journey. Those in the know walked with me from the very beginning,"

"We’re almost at the end of the lap and I count myself blessed to have people like you in my life. A big thank you to God, he is the star of my show. Ukweli usemwe (truth be told)," she said.

The dark-skinned actor who is married to fellow Mombasa-based actor Dan Sonko also thanked relatives, fellow workers, doctors, and her husband for standing with her since she was diagnosed with the ailment.

"A big thank you to my parents, my in-laws, my cousins, my co-workers, my bosses, my Doctor and nurses, my children, and last but definitely not least my best friend, my love and caregiver Dan Sonko. Without you all, this journey wouldn’t be as smooth. I am here today because of the love, support, and shield you’ve surrounded me with from the very start," she added.

In conclusion, she urged people to get screened, saying the disease does not choose age, color size, or gender and that one should keep fighting and not to allow it stop anyone.

"Please keep going for screenings even when the month of October ends. Breast cancer knows no age, color, size, or gender. Know your body and treat it right. To all my warriors out there, keep fighting. Your life is yours to live. Don’t let cancer outlive you. Don’t let it ever stop you. Don’t let it eat at your brain," she urged.

Cancer is a leading cause of death globally and one thing that can help change that is awareness.