ADVERTISEMENT
Trevor Ombija falls in love again after healing from heartbreak

Fabian Simiyu

Trevor says he was dumped despite paying dowry

Trevor Ombija
Trevor Ombija

Citizen TV's Trevor Ombija is once again a happy man, having found peace and love after experiencing heartbreak two years ago.

In an interview with Nairobi news, Ombija revealed that he is currently married and has a three-month-old baby boy.

Reflecting on his past, the 36-year-old journalist expressed gratitude for being given a second chance at love and emphasized that he no longer wants to be single.

Trevor Ombija
Trevor Ombija Pulse Live Kenya
READ: I was badly Heartbroken- Citizen TV’s Trevor Ombija opens up on being dumped

"I don’t want to be single any longer. They did not look for an opportunity. I met her way after the interview, but I knew her," Trevor said.

He added that sometimes good things are always close to us, only that we don't see them.

Trevor Ombija emphasized the significance of maintaining certain aspects of his personal life private, recognizing the scrutiny and opinions that often accompany being in the public eye.

As a public figure, Trevor understands that his personal life can become a subject of interest and speculation.

Trevor Ombija
Trevor Ombija Pulse Live Kenya

He acknowledged that keeping certain details of his life away from the public spotlight allows him to preserve a sense of privacy and protect the relationships and moments that are dear to him.

“It is very important to keep some things under cover since everyone has something to say," Trevor said.

He added that people might wonder how he moved on so quickly, but he recalled being heartbroken two years ago.

He explained that as human beings, we have the capacity to heal and that life inevitably moves forward.

Trevor Ombija opened up about his dating life in 2021, revealing that he had been dumped after being in a relationship that lasted 10 years.

Trevor Ombija
Trevor Ombija Pulse Live Kenya

I was badly heartbroken, I am single, not looking. I need to fix myself first. Everybody deserves the best version of the other person.Don't go into a relationship when you are broken. Right now I will admit it.

"I am from a relationship that lasted 10 years. It is one of those relationships that were over, then they are back again I actually took dowry to her home on December 5, 2015, then akaniacha. She said that she needs to find herself," he shared back in 2021.

At the time, Trevor expressed that despite being dumped, he remained a good friend to his ex.

