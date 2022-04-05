City politician honours Sh1M bet for Thee Pluto's dreadlocks

In a video shared on April 5, about two weeks after Thee Pluto shaved the 'locks, the politician was seen handing over bundles of Sh1,000 currency notes to the YouTube influencer.

Later sharing a photo of the money changing hands, Ms Nganga posted a caption: "Pesa otas" which is a Dholuo phrase translated to mean a lot of money.

As he received the bundles of cash, Thee Pluto was keen to note that it was not the first million shillings he has banked. In jest, he added: "KRA msinikujie (don't come for me)."

Pulse Live Kenya

I was dared to shave my dreadlocks for Sh1 million - Thee Pluto

On March 25, Robert Ndegwa 'Thee Pluto' told his fans that he had been promised Sh1 million for the big shave.

A day after the brand ambassador and model showcased his new hair, he explained that multiple factors influenced his decision to shave but the financial reward was the deciding factor.

Answering a question from a follower online, Thee Pluto said: "Several factors pushed me to cut my locks. They include rebranding, and craving a change but ultimately and most importantly it was a Sh1 million dare from a friend."

Seems like Thee Pluto has solid friends, in the world of politics.

Ms Nganga is vying for the Nairobi County Woman Representative post in the upcoming August 9 General Election.