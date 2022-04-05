RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

City politician honours Sh1M bet for Thee Pluto's dreadlocks

Miriam Mwende

A new way to campaign for election in Nairobi?

YouTube influencer Thee Pluto receives Sh1 million in cash from Nairobi politician Wangui Nganga on April 5, 2022 following his dreadlocks stunt
Nairobi politician Wangui Nganga has honoured a Sh1 million pledge which resulted in YouTube content creator Thee Pluto shaving his dreadlocks.

In a video shared on April 5, about two weeks after Thee Pluto shaved the 'locks, the politician was seen handing over bundles of Sh1,000 currency notes to the YouTube influencer.

Later sharing a photo of the money changing hands, Ms Nganga posted a caption: "Pesa otas" which is a Dholuo phrase translated to mean a lot of money.

As he received the bundles of cash, Thee Pluto was keen to note that it was not the first million shillings he has banked. In jest, he added: "KRA msinikujie (don't come for me)."

On March 25, Robert Ndegwa 'Thee Pluto' told his fans that he had been promised Sh1 million for the big shave.

A day after the brand ambassador and model showcased his new hair, he explained that multiple factors influenced his decision to shave but the financial reward was the deciding factor.

Answering a question from a follower online, Thee Pluto said: "Several factors pushed me to cut my locks. They include rebranding, and craving a change but ultimately and most importantly it was a Sh1 million dare from a friend."

Seems like Thee Pluto has solid friends, in the world of politics.

Ms Nganga is vying for the Nairobi County Woman Representative post in the upcoming August 9 General Election.

She, and incumbent Esther Passaris, are in the Azimio La Umoja campaign.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

