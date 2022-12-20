ADVERTISEMENT
Clout or genuine? Video of Magix Enga stranded in Kilifi divides Kenyans

Pulse Contributor

This is not the first time Magix Enga has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons

Music producer Magix Enga
Music producer Magix Enga

Controversial music producer Magix Enga was spotted in Kilifi County, looking troubled, lost, and restless.

In a video seen by the entertainment desk, Magix, who appeared unkempt and barefooted, seemed restless as someone asked him where he was from and what the problem was.

In the comments section, content creator 2mbili disclosed that Magix needed a lot of help, stating he had been with him recently and a day later he was reported as a missing person in Kilifi.

Magix Enga
Magix Enga

“Going through the comments so far and I can say Kenya ni ngumu upaate usaidizi! Magix needs so much help. I was with him juzi and jana he was reported as a lost person in Kilifi.” read the comment.

His fellow producer, Motif Di Don disclosed that he had warned Enga to stay away from drugs severally.

He added that despite him not heeding the warnings, he was willing to get him back on his feet if he goes to rehab and stays away from drugs.

Other people thought that this was clout chasing, demanding to know when he will be releasing a song.

This is not the first time Magix has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

In June 2021, he took to Instagram to disclose that his life was in danger and that he would die the same night. The following day, he admitted he was okay and his remarks were due to overindulging in alcohol.

In October 2020, Magix claimed that his life was in danger after he was trailed by unknown men.

“What’s happening is that I’ve just been trailed by a guy with a gun just now. I don’t understand who I have offended or where the problem is but life has gotten more serious than I thought. Pray for me, I don’t know who’s following me. Five guys with guns during day time….This happened to me last time- I thought it was a joke, but now this is serious,” wrote Magix in 2020.

Earlier this year, he also claimed to have joined Illuminati confessing that it was the source of his success.

Magix Enga
Magix Enga

He went ahead to reveal that he was introduced to the secret society by a lady he met at the Junction Mall in Nairobi and within a few days his life was thriving.

Later, he admitted that the story was fake, and he had only used it to make a comeback in the music industry.

Pulse Contributor
