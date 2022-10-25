CNN International correspondent Larry Madowo is going against odds in ensuring he gets stories to his viewers as they are.
Going indepth: Larry Madowo shares limits he is crossing to get stories on air
Larry braved the deep waters to ensure he got to cover the situation as it was
In his latest story he is covering from Nigeria, Larry shared a photo amassed in deep waters that leave only his upper body exposed as he gets an interview with a woman.
In his caption, Larry noted that what he was doing was ‘in-depth’ reporting alluding to the spot he was standing on.
The photo did not go silent as it received enormous reactions from his followers and fellow journalists.
cheruiyot._kevin Critical journalism is being able to cover the difficult stories and ask the hard questions, great work bruvv👏
petriderpaul Another level of news reports
juliekims 😢 Pole, good job though 👏. Very brave
bigmichke Big up bro.....Reporter of the Year
hidayahedz Now this is passion for your job, @larrymadowo challenges will always be there, but they build your experience to a very rich and diversified one
mutua_04 Hes pulling a Jeff Koinage one on the hurricane
Madowo’s courage is a representation of what many journalists are willing to do to grasp stories.
While Larry’s case may be brave, other braver journos have dared what many would not to get stories to their viewers
In 2007 during his time at CNN, Jeff Koinange reported from a deep rebel zone in Niger Delta where he was sorrounded by rebels armed to the teeth.
The story did not go sit well with his bosses as a section of them believed it was stage managed which eventually got him fired.
