Colonel Mustafa's ex Noti Flow throws shade after viral mjengo video

Colonel Mustafa’s ex-girlfriend Natalie Florence Kutoto, popularly known as Noti Flow has said that when she was dating the musician she made sure he was taken care of.

She said that often times the two would rely on her money to survive, adding that many girls were attracted to him because of her efforts.

“It's so funny when you are dating someone and they look all good and sexy and awesome but then girls come to ruin what you have and try to take the person. Little do they know you are the one making them look like that,” she said.

Noti flow confims break-up with mustapha, breaks silence on claims that he is gay

Noti Flow hinted that Mustafa could have also fallen victim to the said home wreckers when they were dating.

“People get confused by the fame, the attention and then they go around cheating,” she continued, saying that she was the reason behind his glow.

No love lost between Mustafa & Noti Flow

In 2022, Mustafa claimed that Noti Flow had taken over his Instagram account and turned it into her own fan page.

According to the rapper, she obtained his login credentials after he used her phone to access his social media accounts.

“She stole my Instagram account. I logged in on her phone. At that time, I had lost my phone for like 2 to 3 weeks,” he said adding that he was forced to create another account from scratch.