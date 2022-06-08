The news was made public by actress Sandra Dacha who asked her fans and followers to pray for the comedian as doctors attend to him.

“Akuku Danger admitted again,” read an update from Sandra Dacha.

Celebrities and fans from all walks of life joined the conversation wishing the funnyman a quick recovery.

Comedian Akuku Danger hospitalized again, Sandra Dacha gives update Pulse Live Kenya

On Tuesday, Akuku Danger penned down a beautiful birthday message to Sandra after turning 32-years-old.

“Officially she's 32!! Help me wish Sandra Dacha a happy birthday. Mnaona nimbuyie Nini?😊#AintYouThatComedian,” wrote Akuku Danger.

Dacha has been instrumental for Akuku as he got admitted to the hospital twice within the first quarter of the 2022. She updated fans on his hospitalisation and even conducted a fundraiser to help clear the comedian's medical bills.

“Akuku is my Bae…he is my boyfriend. Now that he is healed, kijana anafaa aende nyumbani, akule na akule ndio apone kabisa. Kijana saizi hakuli vizuri (the guy needs to go home and eat well so that he heals completely. He's not eating well). If you gerrit you gerrit ,” Sandra Dacha joked in a recent interview.

In March celebrities organized a fundraiser for Akuku Danger to help him clear his hospital bill. They managed to raise Sh3.5 million out of the Sh4.5 million that was required.

Akuku Danger battling Sickle Cell Anemia

On December 31, 2021 Mwalim Churchill, disclosed that Akuku was born with Sickle Cell Anemia, a chronic condition which lasts through a person's lifetime.

"Akuku Danger was born with Sickle Cell Anemia and it keeps coming and going. That’s cancer of the blood and he is always in and out of the hospital. Being able to come here and entertain you is what has kept him going. Imagine being told you have a year to live.