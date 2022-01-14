Comedian Akuku Danger’s message to fans from his hospital bed [Video]

A recovering Akuku, expressed gratitude towards his fans and Kenyans at large for standing with him when he needed them the most.

“Thanks to everyone for your love, support and prayers. For those who have been showing love, those who have been contributing, those who are stilling contributing from the bottom of my heart I want to say thank you so much and we are almost there. Keeping praying for me and I really appreciated you all,” said akuku in the video.

Akuku Danger Pulse Live Kenya

Actress Sandra Dacha said that the comedian is set be discharged on Saturday, but that will only be possible if they are able to clear his hospital bill which stands at Sh1.5 million.

“Kindly help us take @itsakukudanger home please 🙏 He is to be discharged tomorrow.

“Paybill-891300, Account name- Akuku,” shared Ms Dacha.

A poster aimed at driving Akuku’s fundraiser reads; “He is to be discharged on 15th of January 2022. Outstanding medical bill stands at Sh1.5 Million. We are calling upon friends and family to help us offset the bill,”.

Update: Akuku Danger moved from the HDU Unit to the General ward Pulse Live Kenya

Akuku Danger was moved from the High Dependency Unit (HDU) to the general ward on January 12, 2022.

On December 31, 2021, Mwalim Churchill, disclosed that Akuku was born with Sickle Cell Anemia, a chronic condition which lasts through a person's lifetime.

"Akuku Danger was born with Sickle Cell Anemia and it keeps coming and going. That’s cancer of the blood and he is always in and out of the hospital. Being able to come here and entertain you is what has kept him going. Imagine being told you have a year to live.