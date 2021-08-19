Comedian & Radio Presenter Auntie Jemimah announces Pregnancy as she turns 32

Auntie Jemimah made the announcement on Thursday, by sharing an exquisite photo capturing her baby bump, stating that’s she is excited about the new chapter in her life.

“32. New chapter. New Title” wrote Auntie Jemimah.

Auntie Jemimah co-hosts Gukena drive show with Wagura wa Githui (Monday to Friday) and she also has another show on Sunday from 10am on Gukena FM.

Radio Personality Auntie Jemimah Pulse Live Kenya

The news of Auntie Jemimah expecting her first child excited a good number of fans and followers who could not help it but gush over her with lovely comments.

Jemimah's funny skits, which she does in Kikuyu have earned her hundreds of thousands of followers on YouTube and social media.

Congratulations

Who is Auntie Jemimah?

Wangari has always loved the arts. She started out acting set books and plays at Kenya National Theater but felt she needed to do something different. After unsuccessfully applying for jobs on radio, she decided to record a video on her phone about how men from her community ask for sex.

To her surprise, albeit the controversy surrounding the topic, the video skyrocketed, with people wanting more.

Little did she know that that single decision to make that video would be the beginning of her successful vlogging journey. Now, the funny lady is in the league of; Njugush, DJ Shiti, Andrew Kibe, Teacher Wanjiku, Propesa etc who are among influential comedians with an impressive following.

Even though Wangari's comedy is mostly in Kikuyu language, she also curates content that's relatable to the rest of Kenyans.