Njugush and Wakavinye finally reveal second son's face [Photos]

Toria, who was born on August 17, 2022, has been off the faces of social media fans of the couple.

The family revealed their second son’s face as they wished their fans happy holidays. Posed in the family photo was also the family dog.

“Mapema ndio best ya Mine and minefields. They tried to Rig sam out of this pic but I couldn't let them. Also guys nikama Tugi and Toria weren't feeling this vibe.....Happy Holidays,” Njugush wrote.

Njugusg, Wakavinye and their two sons Tugi and Toria Pulse Live Kenya

The post caught the attention of fans who noticed the new face in the family photo.

kabura_migwi My homies... i like how you reveal your things without forcing it . Lovely fam

iam_maryngash Aaaawww❤️❤️baby Toria growing soo cute and handsome❤️❤️❤️happy holidays the njuguna's❤️

winnie_wikunde Awww so beautiful,nawapenda Bure.We are praying for baby girl next round

i.am.mutuli_mutuku Am I seeing Toria for the first time

milkah_wa_peekay Awwwww baby Toria such a cutie

dee_n_sa When we thought Tugi is dad's duplicate then booom.....his twin is here. Happy holidays to the kimanis

rowziewambuirowzie Baby Toria stealing the show lowkey 🙌😍😍. Such a lovely family ❤️. Happy Holidays The Kimanis