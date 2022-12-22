ADVERTISEMENT
Njugush and Wakavinye finally reveal second son's face [Photos]

Amos Robi

Many fans noted a striking resemblance between Njugush and Toria

Comedian Njugush and his wife Celestine Wakavinye have finally revealed the face of their second child.

Toria, who was born on August 17, 2022, has been off the faces of social media fans of the couple.

The family revealed their second son’s face as they wished their fans happy holidays. Posed in the family photo was also the family dog.

“Mapema ndio best ya Mine and minefields. They tried to Rig sam out of this pic but I couldn't let them. Also guys nikama Tugi and Toria weren't feeling this vibe.....Happy Holidays,” Njugush wrote.

Njugush, Wakavinye and their two sons Tugi and Toria
READ: Njugush attacked by armed robbers in Nairobi CBD

The post caught the attention of fans who noticed the new face in the family photo.

kabura_migwi My homies... i like how you reveal your things without forcing it . Lovely fam

iam_maryngash Aaaawww❤️❤️baby Toria growing soo cute and handsome❤️❤️❤️happy holidays the njuguna's❤️

winnie_wikunde Awww so beautiful,nawapenda Bure.We are praying for baby girl next round

i.am.mutuli_mutuku Am I seeing Toria for the first time

Njugush, Wakavinye and their two sons
milkah_wa_peekay Awwwww baby Toria such a cutie

dee_n_sa When we thought Tugi is dad's duplicate then booom.....his twin is here. Happy holidays to the kimanis

rowziewambuirowzie Baby Toria stealing the show lowkey 🙌😍😍. Such a lovely family ❤️. Happy Holidays The Kimanis

carolineronoh Baby toria😍😍😍 perfect twin wa njugush,halafu sasa tugi amekuwa a blend of both parents😍😍 beautiful family, happy holidays wapendwa

READ: Wakavinye on the benefits of working out while pregnant

Amos Robi
