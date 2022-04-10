Brayo wa Cucu shoots his shot at Carol Sonnie

The comedian who acknowledged Sonnie’s situation promised to take care of Sonnie and her child adding he believed they would make a happy family.

Brayo Wa Cucu confirmed he is single and offered to house Muthoni and her daughter at his home in the countryside.

“Hey Carol, because your child is your first priority, you're more selective, so in order to let someone into that world, they have to be really special. I'm also single. Our house huku shagz ni kubwa sana I'll take care of you two and I'm sure we will make a happy family,” he stated.

Brayo Wa Cucu Pulse Live Kenya

Brayo wa Cucu attempt comes just days after Mulamwah publicly disowned Carol Sonnie’s baby.

In a post online, the comedian stated that he did not have proof to back his claim.

“Keilah is not my kid,” the post read.

The allegation coming days after he claimed Carol Sonnie had an affair when they were together adding that a neighbor had sent him videos which he still is in possession of.

“The neighbor send me videos of them partying and kissing... I still have them some bloggers have them too having fun on weekends,” the post read in part.

He further added that his attempts to have her apologise were met with similar allegations against him.

“We were by then doing keeping up with the Mulamwahs, asked her to apologise but she said that she was told I was cheating too. I played dumb, I apologised for her mistakes got her paged, and left,” the post read.