Comedian Brenda Jons officially gives her life to Christ

Brenda who recently declared leaving the LGBTQ community narrated the journey from her childhood that has led her to eventually choose the direction she has taken.

She said she now understood fully what she has signed up for, noting her understanding of the Bible has also changed and that her hidden gifts are beginning to manifest themselves.

“13 years ago, I first gave my life to Christ. I didn't know what it really meant to be born again but I remember saying the words, 'my life will never be the same again 😃'. 8 years later, a pastor did an altar call and this time I knew exactly what it meant.. it meant I had to lay everything down and serve God in truth and in spirit.

Brenda Jons Pulse Live Kenya

"I started reading my Bible more than I ever have and began to see things I had never seen before. Wow! The amazing gifts God had put in me started to manifest and He used me as a vessel mightily,” Brenda said.

Brenda said that God had spoken to her and revealed to her the sins she needed to address in her teaching and ministering of the gospel which she said she had begun through her comedy skits.

"Through campus, I kept trying to get back but kept failing over and over, but I knew He was still ordering my steps. A few years later, I got back on track and God placed me on social media and I started ministry as I created content (MINISTRY THROUGH COMEDY) maybe that's how some of you knew me...I was deep in faith and I honestly miss those days, a lot!

"God had really inspired me to really lead and talk about sexual sin and a good friend once told me that the demon that you publicly fight, will be used to greatly test your faith..I didn't take it deeply but Lord oh Lord... It unfolded that same way...I fell off my walk of faith and I both engaged in and fought sexual sin and many more sins... wueh!" Brenda said.

Point to how she had sunk into sin, Brenda revealed that not even the messengers sent to her were able to speak her out of her sins, she, however, affirmed that she was now fully saved.

"God sent many people to talk to me and remind me of where my identity is (in Him) but I was too deaf to His call and too blind to His light as He called me home..I was too soaked and ashamed of my sin so I rejected His call and as He is..," she noted.

