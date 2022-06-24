On Thursday, the funnyman announced that he as found new home at TV 47 and his show ‘Dr Ofweneke Night’ will be airing on the TV station.

“And we are back like we never left. The countdown begins #Dr.OfwenekeTonight 👏👏👏👏👏,” Dr Ofweneke announced.

Dr. Ofweneke makes TV comeback two years after exiting KTN Pulse Live Kenya

The comedian will be hosting the show alongside DJ Lisney whom they were together at KTN in 2020.

“We are back!!!! Ladies n gentlemen! Coming soon on your screens: @drofweneke,” DJ Lisney captioned his photo with Dr Ofweneke while at TV 47.

Ofweneke used to host Thursday Night Live on KTN but the show was put on hold when the Covid-19 pandemic checked in 2020.

In February, 2019, Ofweneke ventured into a new field - opening his own company that deals with events management, artists booking, brand activation and digital marketing.

“The Eagle, God has been too faithful in my life, Today I called my parents to come and bless my new and first office for my company @defamediagroupke DEFA MEDIA GROUP LIMITED which we running with my business partner @abelthemc | My people pray to God,He answers prayers!! | For more info follow @defamediagroupke” Dr. Ofweneke.

In January 2018, Ofweneke packed his bags at Ebru TV and headed for greener pastures.

“I did the last show on Ebru TV on Monday. I can’t thank you all enough for always tuning in, the crazy laughs and drama. But Good things are about to get even better. We moving to a fresh TV station near you. Details soon#TonightLive #Esko” Wrote Dr Ofweneke announcing his exit.