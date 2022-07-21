RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Elsa Majimbo acquires new house in Los Angeles, California

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

The 21-year-old star is among the most successful comedians in Kenya

comedian Elsa Majimbo
comedian Elsa Majimbo

Award-winning Kenyan comedian and internet sensation Elsa Majimbo is making major money moves, after buying a new mansion in the United States.

Recommended articles

On Wednesday, Majimbo made it public that she had acquired a new house after 12 months of searching for an ideal property in Los Angeles, California.

“After looking for a house in LA for one year I got the place 🥳🥳🥳🥳 A new house and a happy girl,” Elsa Majimbo announced.

The new milestone by the 21-year-old comedian come at a time she is rumoured to be expecting her first child.

comedian Elsa Majimbo
comedian Elsa Majimbo comedian Elsa Majimbo Pulse Live Kenya

Majimbo fueled the pregnancy reports with a short video showing her protruding belly – leaving netizens speculating on whether she is expectant or was just playing mind games.

The young comedian is among Kenyan celebrities who have been making major moves on an international scale.

In June, 2022, comedian Elsa Majimbo registered another win after being signed by IMG Models and WME.

IMG is a global modelling agency headquartered in New York City with additional offices in Sydney, Paris, London, Milan and Los Angeles. On the other hand, WME is a global entertainment agency.

READ: Elsa Majimbo featured on Forbes Top 30 Under 30, sends powerful message

The 15-time chess champion will now have her portfolio build by the agency and that entails editorial coverage, fashion, beauty plus lifestyle endorsements.

"Joining the IMG Models and WME makes sense because it’s only natural for icons to work together,” Elsa Majimbo said.

The signing of Elsa Majimbo to IMG and WME came days after she was featured on Forbes Africa Magazine's Top 30 Under 30.

Forbes Africa said the class of 2022 has proved that being on the most anticipated list in Africa was not about commerce or clout but ensuring they represented the continent.

Elsa Majimbo, Comedienne
Elsa Majimbo, Comedienne Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Elsa Majimbo's star shines brighter as she achieves another milestone

“Who are this year's visionaries of change and catalysts of innovation? Collectively, they prove that being on the most-anticipated list on the continent has nothing to do with clout or commerce, but rather, for these young trailblazers, it is about ensuring that they represent not only their countries but the Africa they want to serve,” Forbes wrote on Instagram.

Previously, she has won the E! People’s Choice award, Harvard Vanguard trophy, GQ Entertainer of the year award and launched her own documentary.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

GOT fans thrilled as ‘House of the Dragon’ official trailer debuts

GOT fans thrilled as ‘House of the Dragon’ official trailer debuts

Elsa Majimbo acquires new house in Los Angeles, California

Elsa Majimbo acquires new house in Los Angeles, California

Burna Boy breaks records on Billboard Charts

Burna Boy breaks records on Billboard Charts

Diamond declares that he is not ready to settle down, here's what he is focusing on

Diamond declares that he is not ready to settle down, here's what he is focusing on

Popular Homeboyz Radio presenter sacked abruptly after 15 years

Popular Homeboyz Radio presenter sacked abruptly after 15 years

Singer Ayrosh announces the return of folk fusion music extravaganza

Singer Ayrosh announces the return of folk fusion music extravaganza

Stevo Simple Boy says no to condoms, claims God is against them

Stevo Simple Boy says no to condoms, claims God is against them

Kenyan writer Idza Luhumyo wins Sh1.4 million in London

Kenyan writer Idza Luhumyo wins Sh1.4 million in London

Diamond buys his own private jet months after he declared the wish

Diamond buys his own private jet months after he declared the wish

Trending

'I was born with sickle cell disease, It was life and death' - Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife lists 40 reasons why she loves him on his 40th birthday

Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife, Cynthia [Instagram/JustCynthiaO]

Amira disables comments as she responds to Jamal Rohasafi's public apology

Jamal Rohosafi and his wife Amira

Flavour meets American lady who was almost scammed by his impersonator

Flavour N'abania (Instagram/Flavour N'abania)