Elsa Majimbo acquires new house in Los Angeles, California

On Wednesday, Majimbo made it public that she had acquired a new house after 12 months of searching for an ideal property in Los Angeles, California.

“After looking for a house in LA for one year I got the place 🥳🥳🥳🥳 A new house and a happy girl,” Elsa Majimbo announced.

The new milestone by the 21-year-old comedian come at a time she is rumoured to be expecting her first child.

Majimbo fueled the pregnancy reports with a short video showing her protruding belly – leaving netizens speculating on whether she is expectant or was just playing mind games.

The young comedian is among Kenyan celebrities who have been making major moves on an international scale.

Elsa Majimbo signed by IMG Models and WME

In June, 2022, comedian Elsa Majimbo registered another win after being signed by IMG Models and WME.

IMG is a global modelling agency headquartered in New York City with additional offices in Sydney, Paris, London, Milan and Los Angeles. On the other hand, WME is a global entertainment agency.

The 15-time chess champion will now have her portfolio build by the agency and that entails editorial coverage, fashion, beauty plus lifestyle endorsements.

"Joining the IMG Models and WME makes sense because it’s only natural for icons to work together,” Elsa Majimbo said.

The signing of Elsa Majimbo to IMG and WME came days after she was featured on Forbes Africa Magazine's Top 30 Under 30.

Forbes Africa said the class of 2022 has proved that being on the most anticipated list in Africa was not about commerce or clout but ensuring they represented the continent.

“Who are this year's visionaries of change and catalysts of innovation? Collectively, they prove that being on the most-anticipated list on the continent has nothing to do with clout or commerce, but rather, for these young trailblazers, it is about ensuring that they represent not only their countries but the Africa they want to serve,” Forbes wrote on Instagram.