Elsa Majimbo featured on Forbes Top 30 Under 30, sends powerful message

Forbes Africa said the class of 2022 has proved that being on the most anticipated list in Africa was not about commerce or clout but ensuring they represented the continent.

“Who are this year's visionaries of change and catalysts of innovation? Collectively, they prove that being on the most-anticipated list on the continent has nothing to do with clout or commerce, but rather, for these young trailblazers, it is about ensuring that they represent not only their countries but the Africa they want to serve,” Forbes wrote on Instagram.

In the magazine, Majimbo says she knew she was going to be an icon and that some things can only be taught by oneself.

Elsa Majimbo Pulse Live Kenya

“So many people will discourage you and that’s fine, so many people think they know better and that’s fine, but whatever they know they have been told by someone else and there are some things you can only teach yourself and at the end of the day every single person you know will be out of your life. You need to do what’s best for you always,” she stated.

Elsa Majimbo on the Steve Harvey Show

The fete by Majimbo comes months after American television and radio presenter, actor, author and businessman, Steve Harvey promised to adopt her. The former stand-up comedian said that he will treat Majimbo as his own niece, guide her and provide whatever she may need in life.

Steve Harvey and Elsa Majimbo Pulse Live Kenya