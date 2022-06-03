RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Elsa Majimbo featured on Forbes Top 30 Under 30, sends powerful message

The 2022 edition features Majimbo alongside 7 other young Africans

Comedian Elsa Majimbo

Kenyan comedian Elsa Majimbo has achieved yet another fete after she was recognized by Forbes Africa Magazine's Top 30 Under 30.

Forbes Africa said the class of 2022 has proved that being on the most anticipated list in Africa was not about commerce or clout but ensuring they represented the continent.

“Who are this year's visionaries of change and catalysts of innovation? Collectively, they prove that being on the most-anticipated list on the continent has nothing to do with clout or commerce, but rather, for these young trailblazers, it is about ensuring that they represent not only their countries but the Africa they want to serve,” Forbes wrote on Instagram.

In the magazine, Majimbo says she knew she was going to be an icon and that some things can only be taught by oneself.

Elsa Majimbo

“So many people will discourage you and that’s fine, so many people think they know better and that’s fine, but whatever they know they have been told by someone else and there are some things you can only teach yourself and at the end of the day every single person you know will be out of your life. You need to do what’s best for you always,” she stated.

The fete by Majimbo comes months after American television and radio presenter, actor, author and businessman, Steve Harvey promised to adopt her. The former stand-up comedian said that he will treat Majimbo as his own niece, guide her and provide whatever she may need in life.

Steve Harvey and Elsa Majimbo

“I’m going to adopt you as my niece. I’m going to give you my phone number, and I don’t care what you need. If you need anything, a place to go, help, some advice or you wanna talk to somebody you call me,” Steve Harvey told Elsa.

