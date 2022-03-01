RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Eric Omondi explains why he is not yet married at age of 40

Dennis Milimo

Omondi will be turning 40 years old on March 9

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi

Kenyan comedian Eric Omondi has conveyed that he has no plans to join the marriage institution any time soon.

In an interview with Oga Obinna, Omondi said that he has an issue with the marriage institution because most of his friends and uncles are all divorced.

“I have an issue with marriage because all my friends are divorced. All my uncles are divorced so I always ask myself, I you are going into a mall to buy something but you encounter everyone running out, will you still enter?” Eric Omondi explained.

Comedian Eric Omondi
Drama as Comedina Eric Omondi is arrested [Video]

Asked on whether he has regrets since joining the comedy industry, the funnyman noted that everything he has been through was a lesson and therefore no room for regrets.

“I don’t have any regrets, God has been so good to me from the moment I came into the industry until today, I don’t have a single regret,” Eric Omondi noted.

Despite, not being married at 40, Omondi is a father of one - a child he co-parents with media personality Jacque Maribe.

In November 2021, Omondi and Maribe were embroiled in an online spat over claims that the comedian had neglected his responsibilities as a father.

They later ironed out their difference and even apologized to Kenyans for washing their dirty linen in public.

“This is now bygones… We are sorry, we were wrong and we have a child to raise…we have also learned from this,” the two said.

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi Pulse Live Uganda

At that particular time, Omondi said that he had begged Maribe for the DNA test of their son, to ascertain if he is the biological father - for 7 years.

“Roughly 4 months after the baby was born Jacque called me and asked me if I would help or be part of the baby's life. I asked her for a DNA test so that I could comfortably be part of the baby's life and support him fully.

“She got very offended and refused my request. For seven years I have begged Jacque to allow us to have a DNA Test and she has continually refused! I don't mind supporting the child but if you want me to be fully present and supportive if you want me to be a father. Then we have to do the right thing!” said Omondi in part.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

