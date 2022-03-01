Eric Omondi explains why he is not yet married at age of 40

In an interview with Oga Obinna, Omondi said that he has an issue with the marriage institution because most of his friends and uncles are all divorced.

“I have an issue with marriage because all my friends are divorced. All my uncles are divorced so I always ask myself, I you are going into a mall to buy something but you encounter everyone running out, will you still enter?” Eric Omondi explained.

Asked on whether he has regrets since joining the comedy industry, the funnyman noted that everything he has been through was a lesson and therefore no room for regrets.

“I don’t have any regrets, God has been so good to me from the moment I came into the industry until today, I don’t have a single regret,” Eric Omondi noted.

Despite, not being married at 40, Omondi is a father of one - a child he co-parents with media personality Jacque Maribe.

In November 2021, Omondi and Maribe were embroiled in an online spat over claims that the comedian had neglected his responsibilities as a father.

They later ironed out their difference and even apologized to Kenyans for washing their dirty linen in public.

“This is now bygones… We are sorry, we were wrong and we have a child to raise…we have also learned from this,” the two said.

At that particular time, Omondi said that he had begged Maribe for the DNA test of their son, to ascertain if he is the biological father - for 7 years.

“Roughly 4 months after the baby was born Jacque called me and asked me if I would help or be part of the baby's life. I asked her for a DNA test so that I could comfortably be part of the baby's life and support him fully.