On Wednesday, Comedian Flaqo Raz landed in trouble with a section of Kenyans On Twitter while trying to defend Sauti Sol over their “Sol Saturday” concert that was called off last minute.

In a tweet, the funnyman argued that Sauti Sol have been putting Kenya on the world Map for some time and maybe cancelling the event was worth it.

“Sauti Sol are putting us on the map and if the preparation waz not on point to give people the experience as they planned then maybe cancelling waz really worth it, they against mediocrity just as we all are” reads Flaqo’s tweet.

Flaqo

However, KOT didn’t buy Flaqo’s opinion, with many opting to troll him for fighting a losing battle.

Taking to Instagram via a live Video, Flaqo aka Mama Otis hit back at his critics stating that the trolls won’t affect him and therefore everybody talking ill of him should desist.

Flaqo’s statement came at a time fresh details had emerged as to why Sauti Sol cancelled their concert on Saturday.

A video done by Kari’s Kitchen, one of the Food Vendors at the event alleged that Sauti Sol called off the concert because they did not like the setup of the stage and not because of Covid-19 as they had earlier explained.

The young lady went on to call upon the Suzanna hit-makers to tell Kenyans the truth on why they cancelled their concert and stop hiding behind the Coronavirus pandemic.

In the new details, it also emerged that organizers of the event had asked the band to postpone the concert to Sunday, to give them time to change the stage setup but they refused.