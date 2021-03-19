Comedian Henry Desagu has been forced to apologize after being accused of stealing Catherine Jepkemboi alias Minicheps concept via a photo he posted on social media (now deleted).

According to Desagu, he re-posted the photo in question innocently, after being tagged by a fan, without knowing it will escalate to a point of being accused of plagiarism. The photo in question captures Desagu and Bahati on top of a table with a sheep and a goat, while singer Akothee is on the other end.

This is a concept that was introduced by Minicheps to the public and Netizens were on Desagu's case accusing him of plagiarism hence the public apology.

Comedian Henry Desagu forced to apologize after being accused of “Stealing” Minicheps concept

Apology

“I would like to apologise to @minicheps for apparently stealing your work and Postings. Somebody tagged me on the photo & I reposted with no intention of stealing your intellectual properties. As a content Creator I value your work and am deeply sorry. Niko kwa Ubwedede now..Keep Up @minicheps” reads Desagu’s apology.

Desagu’s apology come hours after being bashed by Netizens who expressed displeasure in his act of using another person's idea without giving credit.

Also Read: Comedian Henry Desagu’s reaction as he clocks 500K subscribers on YouTube

Comedian Henry Desagu forced to apologize after being accused of “Stealing” Minicheps concept

Minicheps who is Visual Artist started making super creatives pictures back in 2019 but came to the limelight in 2020/21 after her concepts went viral on social media.