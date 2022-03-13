Mulamwah, Sonie show off new baes after their nasty breakup

The weekend saw Mulamwah and Sonie become the subject of discussions online after they both appeared in photos flaunting new partners.

Sonie, who has sole custody of their daughter, was posted by singer Madini Classic and captioned as his 'wife number two'.

Pulse Live Kenya

Madini followed the post with a statement encouraging Sonie not to listen to 'haters' and assuring her that his feelings are genuine.

When a fan posted a comment: "Sonnie had said she is no longer getting married anytime soon. She said she wanted to focus on herself and her child 😱😱😱.Anyway, I wish her well,” Sonie responded with a curt, "kupona ni wewe".

The photo shared by Madini may be a teaser for an upcoming music video, according to some of the celebrities' fans.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mulamwah flaunts his new girlfriend Ruth K

In a matter of hours, Mulamwah and his new girlfriend Ruth K went on photo and video dumps of each other.

In one clip posted to both their Instagram pages, Mulamwah and Ruth were seen dramatising a casual walk at the end of which they turn toward each other on cue and embrace.

Mulamwah captioned the video with: "Weekend 💯 @atruthk"

Ruth would share a series of videos of herself beside Mulamwah in the backseat of a moving vehicle indicating that they were indeed together on a weekend out.

Co-parenting drama between Mulamwah and Sonie

Mulamwah and Sonie have been on a protracted online squabble since their breakup in December 2021, months after the birth of their daughter Keilah.

The comedian would go on to disclose that he had not been allowed to see his daughter in the time they have been apart with Sonie laying a counterclaim.

"I have never denied him access ya kuona mtoi (to see our child). The last time aliona (he saw) Keilah was akiwa (when she was) two months," she stated.

The two have remained at loggerheads in the eyes of their fans even as Mulamwah insists that Sonie is not the person she portrays to her fans.