Comedian Nasra reveals why she has no problem being a second wife

Amos Robi

Nasra said men are naturally polygamous regardless of their age

Former Churchill show comedian Nasra has revealed that she does not mind having a co- wife.

Responding to a fan who sought to know if she could tolerate a second wife, in response, Nasra said she had no problem having a co- wife noting that men naturally were polygamous urging women to accept men having more wives.

“I actually don’t mind having a co-wife its high time we agree that men are polygamous by nature … I wouldn’t tolerate one that cheats if you love her, wife her up and lets all live in harmony,” Nasra said.

The comedian further said cheating had no age gap noting that age was not a factor in men cheating on their partners.

“Tukubali men will always cheat hao unaskia wanaitwa Wababa wako in their 50’s and all they’re doing is cheating on their wives… what makes you think wako wa 20 and 30 something ndio hatacheat??” Nasra said.

Nasra further urged women that could not conceive to allow their husbands to marry women who could conceive.

“If you go a hospital and it is established that you the woman has an issue conceiving but he is willing to still be married to you from all the hate please don’t deny him the chance to marry another one.

If it gets toxic because of in laws trying to put you down by comparing you to other wife who can conceive please pack up and leave usikubali kuwekwa chini juu ya kitu you have no control over,” she noted.

In July 2022 Nasra said that she suffered a miscarriage weeks after announcing that she was expecting her first baby with her husband Director Rashid.

Nasra expressed that she was heartbroken by the loss and described it as the saddest day of her adult life.

Losing my little angel before I even met him/her makes it even harder to process I was way too excited for this journey, I had everything, from the name to the sort of life he/she would have all figured out in my mind…ooh how I wish I just saw your little face, my baby,” the comedian shared.

