Comedian Natalie Githinji’s mother survives nasty road accident

Dennis Milimo

I almost lost my best friend yesterday in a car accident- the NRG Radio host said

Kenyan comedian and NRG radio presenter Natalie Githinji has disclosed that her mother survived a nasty road accident.

A thankful Ms Githinji divulged that she is grateful that her mother came out of the road accident alive.

“I almost lost my best friend yesterday in a car accident... weuh!!! I told God, please halt, simamisha dunia nipumue kwanza... mahn!!! never felt such a crazy, confusing feeling in my life....I've not slept for 24hrs mahn,” she said.

The comedian went on to make a special prayer for her mom, saying she will live to blow more than 100 candles.

“The worst is not being there to drive her to the hospital.... shiet!!!! yanii!!! but then God was not done with her.....He still had a purpose in her life... you will live to see another day my love... miaka utafikisha kama za your mum... 99 baby... ❤️❤️❤️,” Ms Githinji added.

She also encouraged her fans and followers to always prioritize praying for the people they love and check up on them frequently.

“Always pray for your loved ones and check up on them and visit them every now and then...💯💯 life is short and anything can happen any time... 😭Let's call it a day.... 🙏🙏 sigh!!!

“Thanks to @tricia_patra the best nurse I have ever met in my life ❤️🙏,” shared Natalie.

A section of her 411K followers joined the conversation wishing her mother a quick recovery.

maandygram “Prayers up for you ❤️❤️She will be well 🙏🙏”

ndovu_kuu🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Praying for Quick Recovery”

azeezah_h “Quick recovery to her ❤️ Stay strong mami 🙏”

chiefokuzo “She is kept of the lord ❤️🔥”

heyadammaina “Thank God she is safe. Quick recovery”

lizzy_favoured “Quick recovery.... And long life is her potion”

aggyjohns “Hajamaliza kutuchekesha atachekesha Hadi watoto wa watoto wetu.. God is good and quick recovery mom🙏”

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

