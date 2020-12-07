Ex-Churchill show comedian George Maina Njoroge aka Njoro the Comedian has landed a new TV job, on KTN News.

While sharing the news on Instagram, Njoro said that he was excited about her new journey, where he will co-host the Chamaa show, alongside Wendy Loyce.

The comedian noted that the show will air on KTN News every Sunday from between 4.30PM to 5PM.

“Always trust in God, when the time is right he makes it happen ..never ever give up. Join us every Sunday on KTN news ..glory to God,” reads Njoro’s update on Instagram.

Comedian Njoro lands TV job on KTN News

Chamaa Show highlights how Different People come together and pool resources together for Investment.

The news of his new job comes a few weeks after he landed a job at Flamingo Radio, days after he returned from Rehab.

Njoro shared the good news with his Instagram fans, requesting them to tune in to his show that will be airing from Monday to Friday, 7pm to 10pm.

The funnyman has been hosting backstage show alongside DJ Charlie and Otim Otim in the station located in Nakuru.

“Kesho Niko radio majamaa... Tonight we do this ...listen give me your views tafadhali...” shared Njoro the comedian.

Comedian Njoro lands TV job on KTN News

Here’s how friends and fans reacted to the announcement of his new TV job;

yycomedian Win My brother,Do it like your life depends on it....congratulations sir Njoro

paul_wakimani Hii lazima leo nione bro...congrats

mulamwah Congrats kaka

sammie_kioko 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥Mungu mbele katambe

blessednjugush 💪💪💪💪💪

banaddomwangi So happy for you brother.....🙌🙌

alstuva Welcome back to our screens Njoro

nicki_bigfish Hapo sasa. Ipigwe!!

samuelmahuguirungu U taught me a lesson... that opening up your challenges does not make someone weak

jos_mashaah 👌👌💪.. Their is power in the name.. Njoroge wa ndume Sasa ni kuongezea ndume..