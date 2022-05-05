RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Comedian Njugush claps back at Andrew Kibe after he attacked him

Dennis Milimo

I have achieved a lot more than Kibe will ever achieve, and I'm not bragging - Njugush

Celebrated Kenyan Comedian Timothy Kimani popularly known as Njugush has responded to Andrew Kibe after he attacked him on social media.

In an interview, with SPM Buzz, Njugush said that Kibe has a tendency of bashing other people yet his own life is in not even in order.

The funnyman confessed that he has made a lot of progress in life as compared to Kibe and therefore he has no reason to hate on him - they are not even in the same bracket.

“When you see your father fighting with kids…when I look at him I get someone who is lost. For him nothing works and he is always saying he want to put people on a straight line. The question is, is he even straight.

“You see this young kids are doing their thing…he tried radio it did not work out. And he is getting old and I will say this without fear of contradiction, I might have made a lot of mistakes in my life but I pray to God that I never make the mistakes he has made in life,” Njugush remarked.

The comedian went on to state that Kibe should work on correcting his own mistakes before pointing fingers at other people.

“He has a lot of mistakes to correct other than, other peoples mistakes and where I’m today, I have achieved a lot more than Kibe will ever achieve, and I’m not bragging.

“The reason I’m saying this is because we always talk down people who are doing something very nice. For example, Online media, I see him attacking the likes of Mungai Eve and I feel very bad. This kids are doing something amazing, they are creating their own media houses. He was at Kiss 100 he left, started his online radio it collapsed. So if someone has a platform on YouTube and its working for them why hate on them. And now he is an old man trying to build himself using kids,” Njugush added.

He also questioned why Kibe always like to attack people who are making progress –trying to bring them down.

“Why do we enjoy taking people down and always seeing the negative? Like Eve Mungai, why are you fighting her, she has made her own path and its working, but for you, you are always trying so many things but they are not working.

“We all have our shortcomings but I’m happy we are making our mistakes while still young,” Kimani said.

Timothy Kimani’s response come days after Kibe described him as a simp following the virality of his video with wife Celestine Ndida at Nyashinki’s concert.

Dennis Milimo

