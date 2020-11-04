Comedian Timothy Kimani aka Njugush and Pulse Africa are among the nominees for the 2020 Africa Digital Awards.

The funny man (Njugush) has been nominated in the Digital Influencer of the Year category alongside; Kwadwo Sheldoh (Ghana), Lasizwe (South Africa), Linda Ikeji (Nigeria) and Edith Yoh (Cote D’ivoire).

On the other hand, Pulse Africa- the mother company to Pulse Live Kenya, Pulse Nigeria, Pulse Ghana and Pulse Senegal has been nominated in the Digital Media Organization Category. It will be competing with Nation Media Group (East Africa), Weblogy Group (West Africa), Multimedia Group (West Africa) and BIG Cabal Media.

Ringier Africa Digital Publishing (RADP) rebrands its name to become PULSE

Pulse Africa- is a leading innovative media company in the Digital space.

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has also been nominated for the award of Most streamed Digital Artist with the likes of; Burna Boy (Nigeria), Sarkodie (Ghana), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Nasty C (South Africa) and Master KG (South Africa.

Africa Digital Awards recognize innovation, technology and creativity across multiple areas of an ever-evolving sector.

Here is the Full List of Nominees

Telco of the Year

Safaricom (Kenya)

MTN Ghana (Ghana)

Liquid Telecom (South Africa)

Maroc Telecom (Maracco)

Orange CI (Cote- D’ivoire)

Digital Influencer of the Year

Njugush (Kenya)

Kwadwo Sheldoh (Ghana)

Lasizwe (South Africa)

Linda Ikeji (Nigeria)

Edith Yoh (Cote D’ivoire)

Digital Media Organization

Pulse Africa

Nation Media Group (East Africa)

Weblogy Group (West Africa)

Multimedia Group (West Africa)

BIG Cabal Media.

Digital Bank of the Year

Standard Chartered Ghana

First National Bank South Africa

Econabk Senegal

Access Bank Ghana

Societe Generale Morocco

Most streamed Digital Artist

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Sarkodie (Ghana)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Master KG (South Africa)

Fintech Company

ExpressPay (Ghana)

Dibaka by Sopra Banking (Morocco)

Cinetpay (Cote D’Ivoire)

FlutterWave (Nigeria)

Nowpay (Egypt)

Agri Tech

AfroCenta (Ghana)

Farmcrowdy (Nigeria)

Seekewa (Cote D’Ivoire)

Khula (South Africa)

Juhudi Kilimo (Kenya)

E commerce Innovation

DHL eshop

Bandim Online

Takealot

Jumia Ghana

Ugana Network of Business

Digital Health platform

Rema (Cote D’ivoire)

LefeBank (Nigeria)

mPharma (Ghana)

Vezzela (Egypt)

Kasha (Rwanda)

Digital EdTech Innovation/Platform

Kytabu (Kenya)

uLesson (Nigeria)

Dext Technologioes (Ghana)

Mathscan (Morocco)

iStudy (Libya)

Digital Agency

Public Groupe Africa

Ogilvy Africa

3rd Floor Digital

Now Available Africa

Social Ghana

Mobile App of the Tear

Ayaba

Safeboda

PiggyVest

Flutterwave

Bold Ghana

Digital Startup of the year

Gebeya (Ethiopia)

Kaleta (Burkina Faso)

Experis Immersive (Nigeria)

Lula South Africa

MeQasa