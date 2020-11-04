Comedian Timothy Kimani aka Njugush and Pulse Africa are among the nominees for the 2020 Africa Digital Awards.
The funny man (Njugush) has been nominated in the Digital Influencer of the Year category alongside; Kwadwo Sheldoh (Ghana), Lasizwe (South Africa), Linda Ikeji (Nigeria) and Edith Yoh (Cote D’ivoire).
On the other hand, Pulse Africa- the mother company to Pulse Live Kenya, Pulse Nigeria, Pulse Ghana and Pulse Senegal has been nominated in the Digital Media Organization Category. It will be competing with Nation Media Group (East Africa), Weblogy Group (West Africa), Multimedia Group (West Africa) and BIG Cabal Media.
Pulse Africa- is a leading innovative media company in the Digital space.
Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has also been nominated for the award of Most streamed Digital Artist with the likes of; Burna Boy (Nigeria), Sarkodie (Ghana), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania), Nasty C (South Africa) and Master KG (South Africa.
Africa Digital Awards recognize innovation, technology and creativity across multiple areas of an ever-evolving sector.
Here is the Full List of Nominees
Telco of the Year
Safaricom (Kenya)
MTN Ghana (Ghana)
Liquid Telecom (South Africa)
Maroc Telecom (Maracco)
Orange CI (Cote- D’ivoire)
Digital Influencer of the Year
Njugush (Kenya)
Kwadwo Sheldoh (Ghana)
Lasizwe (South Africa)
Linda Ikeji (Nigeria)
Edith Yoh (Cote D’ivoire)
Digital Media Organization
Pulse Africa
Nation Media Group (East Africa)
Weblogy Group (West Africa)
Multimedia Group (West Africa)
BIG Cabal Media.
Digital Bank of the Year
Standard Chartered Ghana
First National Bank South Africa
Econabk Senegal
Access Bank Ghana
Societe Generale Morocco
Most streamed Digital Artist
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Sarkodie (Ghana)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Master KG (South Africa)
Fintech Company
ExpressPay (Ghana)
Dibaka by Sopra Banking (Morocco)
Cinetpay (Cote D’Ivoire)
FlutterWave (Nigeria)
Nowpay (Egypt)
Agri Tech
AfroCenta (Ghana)
Farmcrowdy (Nigeria)
Seekewa (Cote D’Ivoire)
Khula (South Africa)
Juhudi Kilimo (Kenya)
E commerce Innovation
DHL eshop
Bandim Online
Takealot
Jumia Ghana
Ugana Network of Business
Digital Health platform
Rema (Cote D’ivoire)
LefeBank (Nigeria)
mPharma (Ghana)
Vezzela (Egypt)
Kasha (Rwanda)
Digital EdTech Innovation/Platform
Kytabu (Kenya)
uLesson (Nigeria)
Dext Technologioes (Ghana)
Mathscan (Morocco)
iStudy (Libya)
Digital Agency
Public Groupe Africa
Ogilvy Africa
3rd Floor Digital
Now Available Africa
Social Ghana
Mobile App of the Tear
Ayaba
Safeboda
PiggyVest
Flutterwave
Bold Ghana
Digital Startup of the year
Gebeya (Ethiopia)
Kaleta (Burkina Faso)
Experis Immersive (Nigeria)
Lula South Africa
MeQasa