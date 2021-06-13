Comedian Njugush’ reaction after hitting 500k subscribers on YouTube

Njugush who joined the platform four years ago has made tremendous progress in the entertainment industry, venturing out and creating his own production company, Njugush Creatives.

A thankful Njugush took to social media, grateful to his fans for having clocked the new milestone.

“YOU TUBE 500,000 subs!!!!! Shukran www.njugush.ke pia kuna content.

Content everywhere!!!!

Shukran”

Last month, the comedian announced that he plans to retire from Kenya’s comedy industry in his 40s unless God changes his plans.

Njugush, who just hit 30 years old in May, has a little over 10 years to accomplish whatever he wants in the industry before bowing out.

“Later in life nataka kuondokea hii story yote. I want to assure my future na watoi wangu,” he started.

“My ideal 40s would be spent somewhere deep in a ranch nikikamua mang’ombe because at the end of the day why do we live?" he continued.

With comedy running in his family, his son, Tugi, whom he shares with wife, Celestine ‘Wakavinye’ Ndinda managed to clinch the coveted the Prestigious YouTube Creator Award, popularly known as the Silver Plaque.

This was after his channel surpassed the 100K subscribers mark on the streaming platform.