Oga Obinna celebrates small wins with new Mercedes Benz

Masia Wambua

The comedian co-hosts a morning show with Kamene Goro.

Oga Obinna showing off his new car
Oga Obinna showing off his new car

Renowned comedian and entertainer Oga Obinna is celebrating his small wins in a big way.

The comedian who works at Radio Africa-owned radio station, Kiss 100 has acquired a new German machine in addition to his drive which he has had for a while.

While showing it off, the radio and TV host said he was gifting himself the new Mercedes for what he said was in celebration of his birthday which has already passed by as his birthday was on June 6.

He also highlighted out that he had decided to gift himself with a new car for hitting 100,000 subscribers on YouTube, for being alive, and a hard worker. He also funnily regarded it as a Christmas gift, and new year's gift, and finally for being in a good mental peaceful state.

"Just got this small token of appreciation for myself for a few reasons. As my birthday gift, for Hitting 100k subs on YouTube, for being alive, for being a hard worker, as a Christmas gift, as my new year gift, and finally for being in a good mental peaceful state. Let's ride," he said.

Oga Obinna having a look at his cars. He got a new car recently
Oga Obinna having a look at his cars. He got a new car recently Pulse Live Kenya

While taking a jibe at critics, he said, they may make one think he or she is losing while in the real sense one is winning saying they should not be given time to let one think otherwise.

"Anoda 1. My main chilling with my side. Haters can make you think you are losing while you are winning. Don't let them," he added.

Recently Obinna was called out by his baby mama over what she said was an intrusion from him for a while, to the point that she could no longer enjoy her privacy. She further said that Obinna was using online trolls to bully her.

After being called out by his baby mama, he threatened to repossess the gifts he had offered her saying his baby mama was abusing the privileges she had, as they had resolved that he was only going support his kids directly.

Oga Obinna and his two cars
Oga Obinna and his two cars Pulse Live Kenya
Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
