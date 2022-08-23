Obinna threatens to take possessions he bought for baby mama after fallout

Obinna, in a long Twitter thread, said his baby mama was abusing the privileges she had. He has since resolved to only support his kids directly.

“I'm starting by collecting back everything I have bought. EVERYTHING. Watu wabaki vile walipatwa. You have privileges that you are shitting on. Let the current man take the mantle. The only thing I'll provide is anything that directly affects my kids,” he wrote.

The comedian asked friends looking to support him to do so publicly and not in private calls and messages as the tribulations he was facing were on public platforms.

He further noted that he did not want advice since he was handling the matter which he termed as small.

“I'm being insulted publicly, being trashed publicly, being discredited publicly and you want to support or defend me privately. Really? I don't need it. If you can't speak the truth openly stop calling me. Also, don't tell me to be the bigger person. Ooh bro just keep quiet, ooh bro just ignore, ooh bro hang in there. A lot of men are suffering under that theory in silence. I don't start fights but I'm from the streets and I don't back down from one.

"I don't want pity. I don't want advice. I don't want support. This is a small issue I can sort with one phone call. I just choose not to. But for now enjoy the show. Just don't drag people's names yet you know you are on the wrong and expect no consequences,” Obinna said.

Oga Obinna's baby mama calls him out for harassment

Recently Obinna was called out by his baby mama over what she said was intrusion from him for a while, to the point that she can no longer enjoy her privacy. She further said that Obinna was using online trolls to bully her.