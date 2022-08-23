RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Obinna threatens to take possessions he bought for baby mama after fallout

Amos Robi

In 2018 Obinna bought her baby a car for her birthday gift

Media personality Oga Obinna at the Kiss 100 studios on August 23, 2022
Media personality Oga Obinna at the Kiss 100 studios on August 23, 2022

Kiss FM presenter Oga Obinna has threatened to take back all possessions he acquired for his baby mama.

Obinna, in a long Twitter thread, said his baby mama was abusing the privileges she had. He has since resolved to only support his kids directly.

“I'm starting by collecting back everything I have bought. EVERYTHING. Watu wabaki vile walipatwa. You have privileges that you are shitting on. Let the current man take the mantle. The only thing I'll provide is anything that directly affects my kids,” he wrote.

The comedian asked friends looking to support him to do so publicly and not in private calls and messages as the tribulations he was facing were on public platforms.

He further noted that he did not want advice since he was handling the matter which he termed as small.

READ: Gloves off as Eric Omondi, Oga Obinna's fight gets personal

Oga Obinna's baby mama with her car
Oga Obinna's baby mama with her car Oga Obinna's baby mama with her car Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Obinna opens up on rocky relationship with his dad, reveals they don't talk

“I'm being insulted publicly, being trashed publicly, being discredited publicly and you want to support or defend me privately. Really? I don't need it. If you can't speak the truth openly stop calling me. Also, don't tell me to be the bigger person. Ooh bro just keep quiet, ooh bro just ignore, ooh bro hang in there. A lot of men are suffering under that theory in silence. I don't start fights but I'm from the streets and I don't back down from one.

"I don't want pity. I don't want advice. I don't want support. This is a small issue I can sort with one phone call. I just choose not to. But for now enjoy the show. Just don't drag people's names yet you know you are on the wrong and expect no consequences,” Obinna said.

Kiss FM presenter Oga Obinna in a past photo with one of his baby mamas
Kiss FM presenter Oga Obinna in a past photo with one of his baby mamas Pulse Live Kenya

Recently Obinna was called out by his baby mama over what she said was intrusion from him for a while, to the point that she can no longer enjoy her privacy. She further said that Obinna was using online trolls to bully her.

“No matter what happened between us stop subjecting me to online bullies. My kids will never hate me no matter how hard you try. We are not the first ones to go separate ways. When you leave people you leave them with their behavior,” his baby mama ranted.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Obinna threatens to take possessions he bought for baby mama after fallout

Obinna threatens to take possessions he bought for baby mama after fallout

How Wakadinali ended up in court against influencer Brian Mutinda

How Wakadinali ended up in court against influencer Brian Mutinda

Content creator Kabi WaJesus reveals possible entry into radio

Content creator Kabi WaJesus reveals possible entry into radio

Akothee reveals blunder that led to fight with baby daddy in Switzerland

Akothee reveals blunder that led to fight with baby daddy in Switzerland

Khaligraph Jones' wife excited after getting new car

Khaligraph Jones' wife excited after getting new car

Nadia Mukami opens up on motherhood struggles

Nadia Mukami opens up on motherhood struggles

Eunice Njeri's bombshell, Jaguar makes a comeback in music & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Eunice Njeri's bombshell, Jaguar makes a comeback in music & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Song Review: Bebe Cool seduces a 'boss babe' in his latest club banger

Song Review: Bebe Cool seduces a 'boss babe' in his latest club banger

Jalang'o talks about re-hiring Eli Omundu and Morrison Litiema

Jalang'o talks about re-hiring Eli Omundu and Morrison Litiema

Trending

R Kelly jugé dans une nouvelle affaire

R Kelly's God-daughter testifies in court; says he slept with her countless times at age 15

Veteran rapper shares photos of her complete mansion

Veteran rapper Nazizi Hirji shares photos of complete multimillion mansion [Photos]

Kiss FM presenter Oga Obinna in a past photo with one of his baby mamas

Oga Obinna's baby mama calls him out for harassment

Kenyan musician Akothee

Akothee reveals blunder that led to fight with baby daddy in Switzerland