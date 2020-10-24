Comedian Ben Maurice Onyango aka Othuol Othuol has been laid to rest in his rural home in Ambira, Siaya County.

Key plays in the comedy Industry led by Mwalimu Churchill, Zeddy, Jalang’o, MC Jessy, Teacher Wanjiku, Captain Otoyo, J Blessing, Sandra Dacha among others converged in Siaya to give Othuol a decent sendoff.

Zeddy shared a number of photos from the burial ceremony with a caption that reads; “Nind gi kwe 🙏a boy handsome home and way 😰#Rip Othuol”.

Paying tribute to the late Othuol, MC Jessy wrote “What you leave behind is not what is engraved in stone monuments, but what is imprinted into the lives of others”.

The burial ceremony comes days after Kenyan comedians held a candle lit vigil in memory of the fallen comedian.

The vigil was held alongside a fundraiser for the late comedian’s funeral expenses which a communication from the comedians said stood at Sh700, 000 to around Sh1 million.

The event saw a number of comedians gather at the Kenya National Theatre to honor and remember the good times they shared with their fallen colleague. They were also joined by fans, close friends and family members of Othuol

The celebrated Churchill Show Comedian passed away on October 11, 2020, while undergoing treatment at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

