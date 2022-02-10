Comedian Owago Onyiro joins race to replace Jalang'o on Kiss 100

On Thursday, former Churchill Show comedian Owago Onyiro showed up at Kiss FM studios, adding his name to the list of those who might replace Jalas on the breakfast show.

“Just a few hours... So help me God,” Owago posted on Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning he'd ask fans: “Where are you Kissing from?”

Kamene Goro used her social media handles to alert her listeners that she has a new guest presenter by the name of Owago Onyiro.

“Good morning my loves! Guest Presenter leo ni Owago. Leo breakfast ni pork eyes?” read a post from Kamene Goro.

Owago is not new to presenting on radio, having worked for the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) a few years ago.

Owago Onyiro on why he exited KBC

In January 2020, Owago told this writer that he had decided to leave his well-paying radio job at KBC because of some colleagues. He felt that they did not like the idea of him being there.

The comedian went on to disclose that the colleagues who had worked at the station for many years felt bad because he was being paid a lot of money compared to what they were earning.

“Radio nilifanya lakini unajua kuna wale watu wana roho mbaya mpaka nikaona mbona nikorofishane na watu. Unajua wanaona sisi tumefanya hapa kazi miaka kumi, huyu mtoto anakuja juzi na analipwa hela mingi. Kuna vitu mimi kama mtu kutoka huko Kisumu siwezi kubali nikawaachia tu. Hapa nje sisi ni walewale

"(I did radio but there were people with ill-motives and I didn't want to get into quarrels. There were those who felt that it was not fair for me to earn as much as I was earning yet they had worked for over 10 years there. And there are some things us people from Kisumu cannot tolerate so I just left. Out here we're still big),” said Owago Onyiro.

On February 9, 2022, Jalang’o hosted his last show on the Radio Africa Group-owned station, after resigning to join politics.

He used the last show to bid goodbye to his fans, and thanked Radio Africa management for giving him a job barely two years ago.

"The curtain call falls on me today, I begin a new chapter to go and try my hand in politics. I feel it's the right time after being told for many years that young people your time is coming, but we are not young anymore.

“It’s a dream that I’m going for, to try and be a different kind of leader and show my people that good leaders still exist," Jalang'o said.