RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Comedian Sammy Kioko shares update on construction of his mansion [Video]

Masia Wambua
Kenyan comedian Sammie Kioko
Kenyan comedian Sammie Kioko

Churchill Show comedian Sammy Kioko has shared with his fans the progress of his still-under construction mansion

Recommended articles

In a clip he shared on his Instagram stories, the comedian showed how labourers on the construction site were diligently working on the mansion project weeks after the foundation was laid.

Kioko expressed his joy as the mansion takes shape saying it had been his long-time prayer as a kid to get shelter for himself.

Comedian Sammie Kioko during an event
Comedian Sammie Kioko during an event Pulse Live Kenya

READ: The beginning of greatness - MCA Tricky starts building his house [Photos]

He added that he loved seeing his peers going home for holidays and wished to have one of those moments.

"Almost there. Just a peaceful place to call home has been my all-time prayer. Growing up as a young boy, seeing friends and relatives going to shags (home) for Christmas was everything I ever wished for," he said.

Although he has not made public his relationship life, Sammy prays that God sees him through the project so that he leaves an inheritance for his children saying his parents did not make it the far he has been able to.

"I pray I make it happen if not for me, then for my future kids. We are just here fighting battles our parents Never won," he added.

ALSO READ: Mulamwah shares photos of his house under construction [Photos]

For those that have not been able to achieve the landmark, the thespian had this to say.

"Just to encourage you, inawezekana (it is possible) Tuzidi kuombeana. Mungu mbele (Let's keep praying for one another, God above all)," he crowned.

The funny man joins other celebrities who recently acquired new homes or are in the process of owning one like fellow rib crackers, MCA Tricky and Mulamwah, celebrity couple DJ Mo and Size 8, singer Otile Brown, the Wa-Jesus Family, rapper Khaligraph Jones, and former Maria actress Dorea Chege.

Kioko was born in Mombasa but spent his early school days in Machakos County before moving to Nairobi where he grew up and continued his education up to the university level where he graduated from KCA University with a Bachelor of Education (Arts) in History and Swahili.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Finally! 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi' confirmed for production [Details]

Finally! 'The Real Housewives of Nairobi' confirmed for production [Details]

TikToker Kelvin Kinuthia involved in accident [Photos]

TikToker Kelvin Kinuthia involved in accident [Photos]

Music platform Mdundo marks 10 years since its founding

Music platform Mdundo marks 10 years since its founding

Arrow Bwoy's advice to men after fiancé's tough pregnancy journey

Arrow Bwoy's advice to men after fiancé's tough pregnancy journey

True to the game: Nonini signs fresh talent, teases upcoming single [New Song Alert]

True to the game: Nonini signs fresh talent, teases upcoming single [New Song Alert]

Juliani responds to trolls on having a struggling career

Juliani responds to trolls on having a struggling career

Kameme FM presenter advises men during daughter's big day

Kameme FM presenter advises men during daughter's big day

Producer Michael Bundi celebrates new TikTok achievement

Producer Michael Bundi celebrates new TikTok achievement

Betty Bayo's hubby shares relationship tip with couples

Betty Bayo's hubby shares relationship tip with couples

Trending

Cardi B sentenced over strip club fight after pleading guilty

Cardi B sentenced over strip club fight after pleading guilty

Burna Boy and his ex-girlfriend Steflon Don

'Some things he said in the song are lies' - Steflon Don reacts to Burna boy's hit song 'Last Last'

Burna Boy and bae, Stefflon Don all loved up at his 28th birthday party [BukiHQ]

'It's over a year' - Stefflon Don finally speaks on break up with Burna Boy (WATCH)

Rayvanny and Paula Kajala

Rayvanny confirms breakup with Paula Kajala during live performance