Comedian Sammy Kioko shares update on construction of his mansion [Video]

In a clip he shared on his Instagram stories, the comedian showed how labourers on the construction site were diligently working on the mansion project weeks after the foundation was laid.

Kioko expressed his joy as the mansion takes shape saying it had been his long-time prayer as a kid to get shelter for himself.

Pulse Live Kenya

He added that he loved seeing his peers going home for holidays and wished to have one of those moments.

"Almost there. Just a peaceful place to call home has been my all-time prayer. Growing up as a young boy, seeing friends and relatives going to shags (home) for Christmas was everything I ever wished for," he said.

Although he has not made public his relationship life, Sammy prays that God sees him through the project so that he leaves an inheritance for his children saying his parents did not make it the far he has been able to.

"I pray I make it happen if not for me, then for my future kids. We are just here fighting battles our parents Never won," he added.

For those that have not been able to achieve the landmark, the thespian had this to say.

"Just to encourage you, inawezekana (it is possible) Tuzidi kuombeana. Mungu mbele (Let's keep praying for one another, God above all)," he crowned.

The funny man joins other celebrities who recently acquired new homes or are in the process of owning one like fellow rib crackers, MCA Tricky and Mulamwah, celebrity couple DJ Mo and Size 8, singer Otile Brown, the Wa-Jesus Family, rapper Khaligraph Jones, and former Maria actress Dorea Chege.