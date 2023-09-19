Stanley Omondi explains decision to seek new crew after Crazy Kenar split

Speaking in an interview with a local media house on Monday, Stano emphasised that despite parting ways with the group a few months back, he still values collaboration.

Why Stano values working with a team

While currently pursuing solo ventures on-screen, Stano acknowledged the crucial role of a support system behind the camera.

He emphasised the significance of having individuals who challenge and share ideas, highlighting that unity is a strength and division is a weakness in the creative process.

"No man is an island, but for an island ikuwe lazima ikuwe surrounded na maji. Yes, naeza kuwa nime unleash some things nikiwa alone, but umoja ni nguvu, utengano ni udhaifu," Stano said.

He stressed the importance of collaboration and the exchange of creative ideas while acknowledging that working with a team adds value to his endeavors.

"You still need to have somebody mwenye anakuchallenge hapa na pale, mwenye mnashare naye ideas. As much as niko solo nimemove yes, but pia lazima ukuwe na either one or two people unaconsult. I have some people nawork nao behind the scenes," he said.

Stano's relationship with Crazy Kennar

Addressing his relationship with Crazy Kennar, Stano affirmed that although they may not communicate daily, they remain best friends.

"What I believe is that best friends will grow separately without growing apart. It might not be like we're talking every day or month but anytime we talk it'll be like we just talked yesterday," he said.

Why Stano left Crazy Kennar's group

In May, Stano revealed why he left Crazy Kennar's group. He disclosed a heart-to-heart conversation with Kennar, affirming that the separation was a strategic decision to facilitate each member's individual brand development.

Furthermore, Stano teased about an upcoming project, hinting at something groundbreaking never before seen in Kenyan content creation.

