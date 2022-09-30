Trevor Noah bows out of The Daily Show after 7 years

The 38-year-old South African comedian and writer has hosted the satirical news and talk show since 2015 when he took over from Jon Stewart.

When Stewart left the show in 2015, having spent 16 years transforming the satirical program into an award-winning staple of political comedy, fans were eager and enthusiastic waiting to know who would take over from him.

Stewart revolutionized the satirical and mimicking show and was considered one of the hardest men to succeed but Trevor made the transition easy.

While announcing the news, Noah said the timing of his departure would be made official at a later date and that he would continue as host in the meantime before his successor is made public.

He also told his fans that he was full of gratitude and that he wanted to continue exploring other avenues of his career.

"I have loved hosting the show, it has been one of my biggest challenges. It has been one of my greatest choices have tried figuring out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly shitty on the worst days. We have laughed together and we have cried together. But after seven years I feel like it is time," Trevor said during a show he recently hosted.

The political satirical TV host said he was filled with gratitude for the journey he had in the show but that there was another part of his life that he wanted to carry on exploring in his next life.

The 38-year-old began his career in his native country South Africa, where he used to release a series of stand-up specials and hosted a late-night talk show before relocating to the US in 2011 for greener pastures.

At the time, Trevor was still a relative unknown when he was chosen to take over the Daily Show on the Comedy Central network from a man who had been in the office for 16 years.

But has since become an internationally-recognized star and won numerous television awards and made a name for himself globally.

Trevor made the announcement at the end of his show on Thursday, September 29 night, which left the fans in shock as he thanked the show's crew and loyal fans for an 'amazing seven years'.

"I remember when we first started, so many people didn't believe in us," he said. [Appointing me as host] was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice, this random African," Trevor added.