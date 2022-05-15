Comedian YY builds house for man who sold roof to foot son's medical bill

Willy Odhiambo was pushed to the limit to raise medical fees for his son who is battling sickle cell anaemia.

Through his Instagram stories, YY said he was going to be present during the construction and was only going to travel back to Nairobi after the entire project was done.

"Am genuinely happy for Willie, narudi Nairobi ikiisha," YY wrote.

Odhiambo who hails from Ingusi village in Mumias, Kakamega county earlier said efforts to raise the money through loans from friends were futile as everyone he approached was not helpful.

Willie Odhiambo image courtesy TV47 Pulse Live Kenya

“He was sick and we took him to hospital, when he was discharged, I was told the bill is Ksh10,000 so I didn’t know what to do because I had sent her mother to go sell our maize farm to get money for the bill, “I tried to request who would loan me money to pay off the bill but after visiting all the homesteads I didn’t find anyone,” Odhiambo narrated.

This is yet another time the comedian is coming through for a person in need. In mid-April, YY came to the rescue of a man who had been convicted for shoplifting from a supermarket.

comedian YY Pulse Live Kenya

Alvin Linus Chivondo had been fined Sh100,000 for shoplifting goods worth Sh3,000 from Naivas Supermarket. YY mobilized Kenyans who raised over Sh100,000 for the man which he handed over and advised him to change his ways for the better.