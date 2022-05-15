RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Comedian YY builds house for man who sold roof to foot son's medical bill

Authors:

Amos Robi

Willie Odhiambo's son is battling sickle cell anaemia and after being discharged from hospital he could not raise Sh10,000 to clear the bill

Comedian YY in Mumias
Comedian YY in Mumias

Comedian Oliver Otieno popularly known as YY Comedian has come to the rescue of a man who sold the roof of his house to foot his son’s medical bills.

Recommended articles

Willy Odhiambo was pushed to the limit to raise medical fees for his son who is battling sickle cell anaemia.

Through his Instagram stories, YY said he was going to be present during the construction and was only going to travel back to Nairobi after the entire project was done.

"Am genuinely happy for Willie, narudi Nairobi ikiisha," YY wrote.

Odhiambo who hails from Ingusi village in Mumias, Kakamega county earlier said efforts to raise the money through loans from friends were futile as everyone he approached was not helpful.

Willie Odhiambo image courtesy TV47
Willie Odhiambo image courtesy TV47 Willie Odhiambo image courtesy TV47 Pulse Live Kenya

“He was sick and we took him to hospital, when he was discharged, I was told the bill is Ksh10,000 so I didn’t know what to do because I had sent her mother to go sell our maize farm to get money for the bill, “I tried to request who would loan me money to pay off the bill but after visiting all the homesteads I didn’t find anyone,” Odhiambo narrated.

This is yet another time the comedian is coming through for a person in need. In mid-April, YY came to the rescue of a man who had been convicted for shoplifting from a supermarket.

comedian YY
comedian YY comedian YY Pulse Live Kenya

Alvin Linus Chivondo had been fined Sh100,000 for shoplifting goods worth Sh3,000 from Naivas Supermarket. YY mobilized Kenyans who raised over Sh100,000 for the man which he handed over and advised him to change his ways for the better.

“Build a good reputation, make connections but if you choose a different route we will be here for a different fundraising,” YY told Chivondo.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jaymo Ule Msee gives details of video where he was snubbed by Diamond

Jaymo Ule Msee gives details of video where he was snubbed by Diamond

Comedian YY builds house for man who sold roof to foot son's medical bill

Comedian YY builds house for man who sold roof to foot son's medical bill

Police launch manhunt for DJ Flex over girlfriend's chilling murder

Police launch manhunt for DJ Flex over girlfriend's chilling murder

Corazon Kwamboka addresses claims that she caused Frankie-Maureen Waititu breakup

Corazon Kwamboka addresses claims that she caused Frankie-Maureen Waititu breakup

Omanyala rejects Huddah Monroe, Kajala's unexpected response to Harmonize & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Omanyala rejects Huddah Monroe, Kajala's unexpected response to Harmonize & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Haiwezi, my wife is prettier - Omanyala turns down Huddah’s advances

Haiwezi, my wife is prettier - Omanyala turns down Huddah’s advances

Legendary Kenyan rapper Bigpin Jatelo unveils much anticipated EP Pino

Legendary Kenyan rapper Bigpin Jatelo unveils much anticipated EP Pino

Diana Marua's reaction as Bahati gets Mathare MP ticket

Diana Marua's reaction as Bahati gets Mathare MP ticket

Jubilee makes U-turn allows Bahati to vie for Mathare parliamentary seat

Jubilee makes U-turn allows Bahati to vie for Mathare parliamentary seat

Trending

Jovial lashes out at critics over viral dance video with Rashid Abdalla & Lulu Hassan

Jovial claps back at critics over viral dance video with Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan

Kajala's reaction to Harmonize's public apology and Range Rover gifts

Frida Kajala’s reaction to Harmonize public apology and Range Rover gifts

Genevieve Nnaji deletes all photos from her Instagram page

Genevieve Nnaji [Instagram/GenevieveNnaji]

Rema surprises fans as Patoranking & Karun join him on stage at Carnivore

Rema and Karun Performing at Carnivore