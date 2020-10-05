Comedian Zainabu Zeddy has disclosed that former Churchill show Comedian George Maina Njoroge aka Njoro the Comedian is responding well to treatment 2 months after going into rehab.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Zeddy mentioned that she is happy to report that Njoro’s recovery journey has been successful and soon he will be back at doing what he does best; making people laugh.

She went on to remind others that in life it’s OK not to be okay and seeking help has never been a sign of weakness.

Njoro the Comedian with Zeddy

Njoro’s transformation

“It’s been almost two months since Njoro decided to seek help for his mental health issues. I am glad to share the good news that his recovery journey has been successful and I am looking forward to see the Njoro I knew before things went south. Her mom and family members visited him on his birthday and they shared with me the good news of how positive Njoro’s transformation has made them happy and proud. I look forward to the day he shall be discharged from the rehab and re-unite with his loved ones and hopefully see him back on screen doing what he does best. In life it’s ok not to be okay and seeking help is not a sign of weakness. #Depression #Letstalk #funguarohonazeddy #mentalhealth #artofsharing” wrote Zeddy.

In August, Njoro announced that he was going into Rehab for 3 months after battling depression for a while.

Njoro the Comedian with Zainabu Zeddy

Going into Rehab

“It's about time .....In weeks which turned into months, I have been fighting or rather kung'ang'ana na depression. It's real guys, it kills you inside & without you knowing you loose yourself, the people you love, friends and so many other things. It makes you become very useless & life lucks meaning. I am there but I thank God He's taking me out of it. @mwalimuchurchill, I want to thank you for the greatest opportunity that you gave me & to everyone that believed in me, I'm so grateful.

Guys, I will be away for some time, for treatment (1-3mnths) coz my "engine"( brain) is not okay. No matter how good a car is, without an engine hakuna gari. I believe I'm gonna beat this & you'll see me very very soon after I'm done with the treatment. For now, I'll take any prayer you'll send my way and financial support to .0746 426336...Once again I thank you so much and God bless you @zainabuzeddy Asante Sana,” wrote Njoro.

In July Njoro opened up on battling alcoholism and attempting to take his own life three times, unsuccessfully.