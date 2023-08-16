Congolese artist goes after Diamond & Jux with song theft claim

The removal of the audio two weeks ago left fans perplexed and raised questions about its abrupt disappearance.

Addressing the allegations of borrowing ideas from Nigerian artists, Diamond Platnumz responded to the claims in light of his recent partnership with Juma Jux.

However, it was a Congolese artist, Sapologuano Odenumz, who took centre stage in this dispute, alleging that the melody featured in Diamond and Jux's song bore a striking resemblance to his own composition titled 'I Found Love.'

Odenumz claimed that his distinctive melodies were incorporated into the track without proper authorization, sparking a legal battle that has escalated between the parties involved.

Diamond Platnumz and Juma Jux Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking to a Tanzanian media outlet, Odenumz confirmed his role in filing the copyright claim, stating, "Yes, I copyright struck the song because it is the melody of my song 'I Found Love' and it was found on their song."

As a result of this claim, Diamond Platnumz and Juma Jux have reportedly taken legal action against Odenumz through the music distribution company that handles their content.

Odenumz expressed his initial astonishment upon discovering the similarities between his composition and the track.

Attempting to address the issue, Odenumz reached out to Juma Jux, but his attempts allegedly fell on deaf ears.

Odenumz's dissatisfaction and determination to protect his creative work led him to file a complaint with YouTube, which ultimately led to the removal of the contested audio track.

Sapologuano Odenumz Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the legal battles and contentions, Odenumz shared that YouTube extended an olive branch by inviting both parties to engage in negotiations and seek a resolution.