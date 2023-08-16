The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Congolese artist goes after Diamond & Jux with song theft claim

Amos Robi

The collabo by Diamond and Jux has since been pulled down from YouTube

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz

Tanzanian music sensation Diamond Platnumz found himself caught in a copyright storm as his recent musical collaboration with Juma Jux, titled 'Enjoy,' was abruptly taken down from YouTube due to alleged copyright concerns.

Recommended articles

The removal of the audio two weeks ago left fans perplexed and raised questions about its abrupt disappearance.

Addressing the allegations of borrowing ideas from Nigerian artists, Diamond Platnumz responded to the claims in light of his recent partnership with Juma Jux.

However, it was a Congolese artist, Sapologuano Odenumz, who took centre stage in this dispute, alleging that the melody featured in Diamond and Jux's song bore a striking resemblance to his own composition titled 'I Found Love.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Odenumz claimed that his distinctive melodies were incorporated into the track without proper authorization, sparking a legal battle that has escalated between the parties involved.

Diamond Platnumz and Juma Jux
Diamond Platnumz and Juma Jux Diamond Platnumz and Juma Jux Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diamond & Rayvanny disagree after failing to perform hit collabo together

Speaking to a Tanzanian media outlet, Odenumz confirmed his role in filing the copyright claim, stating, "Yes, I copyright struck the song because it is the melody of my song 'I Found Love' and it was found on their song."

As a result of this claim, Diamond Platnumz and Juma Jux have reportedly taken legal action against Odenumz through the music distribution company that handles their content.

ADVERTISEMENT

Odenumz expressed his initial astonishment upon discovering the similarities between his composition and the track.

Attempting to address the issue, Odenumz reached out to Juma Jux, but his attempts allegedly fell on deaf ears.

Odenumz's dissatisfaction and determination to protect his creative work led him to file a complaint with YouTube, which ultimately led to the removal of the contested audio track.

READ: Diamond displays creativity by adding chorus to Chidi Benz's song on stage

Sapologuano Odenumz
Sapologuano Odenumz Sapologuano Odenumz Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Diamond responds to critics claiming he samples music from Burna Boy, Wizkid, Asake

Despite the legal battles and contentions, Odenumz shared that YouTube extended an olive branch by inviting both parties to engage in negotiations and seek a resolution.

Amidst his pursuit of a just settlement for his creative efforts, Odenumz underscored the significance of acknowledging and respecting the contributions of fellow artists and creators, especially within the realm of youth talent and inspiration.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Congolese artist goes after Diamond & Jux with song theft claim

Congolese artist goes after Diamond & Jux with song theft claim

'Watoto si fuko la bangi' - Mbosso's brushoff to deadbeat tag & why his marriage is a secret

'Watoto si fuko la bangi' - Mbosso's brushoff to deadbeat tag & why his marriage is a secret

Alex Mwakideu's Biography: Age, family & his contributions to setting up Radio Maisha

Alex Mwakideu's Biography: Age, family & his contributions to setting up Radio Maisha

'Athuri' singer thrills passengers with Akorino gospel in London train [WATCH]

'Athuri' singer thrills passengers with Akorino gospel in London train [WATCH]

Asake sells out O2 Arena ahead of his landmark concert

Asake sells out O2 Arena ahead of his landmark concert

Top 15 most followed celebs on Instagram globally

Top 15 most followed celebs on Instagram globally

Harmonize ditches alcohol to fulfil mother's big dream [Watch]

Harmonize ditches alcohol to fulfil mother's big dream [Watch]

The disbelief lingers - Suzanna Owiyo hard struck by mom's passing

The disbelief lingers - Suzanna Owiyo hard struck by mom's passing

Stevo Simple Boy shares real reason behind his desire for Ngesh as 2nd wife

Stevo Simple Boy shares real reason behind his desire for Ngesh as 2nd wife

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Citizen TV's Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri shares deep reflections as daughter starts university education

Kenyan businesswoman and singer Akothee

'I feel used,' Akothee reveals how she fell into the trap of a young boy

From left: Jackie Matubia, Kennedy Rapudo & Victoria Rubadiri

Victoria Rubadiri's daughter joins university, Jackie Matubia in tears, Gladys Shollei weds Neil Horn & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Juma Jux & his girlfriend Karen Bujulu in images shared on February 18, 2023.

On to the next level! Karen Bujulu officially becomes Mrs Juma Jux