Former Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya has been thrown into mourning after the death of his grandmother.
Former Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya in mourning
Mbaya's grandmother was his guardian after the demise of his parents
Mbaya, while informing his fans on the unfortunate loss, said he was going to miss her tremendously.
“Still can’t process this, I’ll miss you tremendously Shosh. Love you forever. Rest easy,” Mbaya posted online.
The content creator was close to his grandmother who was their guardian after the death of his parents who passed on only two years apart.
Mbaya has also been close to his elder brother Mungai Mbaya who Tyler said was great in comforting him after the demise of his parents.
“When mum passed on, I was a Form One student at Nairobi School. I immediately transferred to Chania Boys High School where my brother was for moral support, so that we could grieve and overcome our mum’s death together. However, in my fourth year, I joined Ufanisi Senior School where I sat for my KCSE,” Tyler said.
Friends and fans to Baha shared their messages of condolences to Mbaya and his family;
starchebet Poleni sana 🙏🏾
nickmutuma Pole sana bro ❤️
jamila_omondi May her soul RIP 😢😢😢😢
kikie2344 Sorry for the loss Baha may she Rest In Peace. We orphan kids who grandma means the world to us it really feels like it's now done. I lost my shosh in 2019 4th July let me tell you what followed later is so painful I got into depression being the only child 😢😢😢 but I pray God to strengthen you and your family ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke