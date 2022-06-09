RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Former Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya in mourning

Authors:

Amos Robi

Mbaya's grandmother was his guardian after the demise of his parents

Tyler Mbaya in mourning following grandmothers death
Tyler Mbaya in mourning following grandmothers death

Former Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya has been thrown into mourning after the death of his grandmother.

Recommended articles

Mbaya, while informing his fans on the unfortunate loss, said he was going to miss her tremendously.

“Still can’t process this, I’ll miss you tremendously Shosh. Love you forever. Rest easy,” Mbaya posted online.

The content creator was close to his grandmother who was their guardian after the death of his parents who passed on only two years apart.

Mbaya has also been close to his elder brother Mungai Mbaya who Tyler said was great in comforting him after the demise of his parents.

Tyler Mbaya mourns grandmother
Tyler Mbaya mourns grandmother Tyler Mbaya mourns grandmother Pulse Live Kenya

“When mum passed on, I was a Form One student at Nairobi School. I immediately transferred to Chania Boys High School where my brother was for moral support, so that we could grieve and overcome our mum’s death together. However, in my fourth year, I joined Ufanisi Senior School where I sat for my KCSE,” Tyler said.

Former Machachari Actor, Baha with his late mother and brother
Former Machachari Actor, Baha with his late mother and brother Former Machachari Actor, Baha fondly remembers Mum, actress Wanade on Mother’s Day Pulse Live Kenya

Friends and fans to Baha shared their messages of condolences to Mbaya and his family;

starchebet Poleni sana 🙏🏾

nickmutuma Pole sana bro ❤️

jamila_omondi May her soul RIP 😢😢😢😢

kikie2344 Sorry for the loss Baha may she Rest In Peace. We orphan kids who grandma means the world to us it really feels like it's now done. I lost my shosh in 2019 4th July let me tell you what followed later is so painful I got into depression being the only child 😢😢😢 but I pray God to strengthen you and your family ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Zuchu becomes 1st female East African artiste to hit 2M YouTube subscribers

Zuchu becomes 1st female East African artiste to hit 2M YouTube subscribers

Former Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya in mourning

Former Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya in mourning

Speculation rife as Diamond, Zari Hassan land in Nairobi

Speculation rife as Diamond, Zari Hassan land in Nairobi

Details of Janet Mbugua's new show on Citizen TV

Details of Janet Mbugua's new show on Citizen TV

Akothee confirms breakup with boyfriend & manager Nelly Oaks

Akothee confirms breakup with boyfriend & manager Nelly Oaks

Sony Music signs multi-talented Tanzanian singer Abby Chams [Video]

Sony Music signs multi-talented Tanzanian singer Abby Chams [Video]

US-based Kenyan star King Kanja hints on collabo with Rick Ross, meets Belaire CEO

US-based Kenyan star King Kanja hints on collabo with Rick Ross, meets Belaire CEO

Comedian Akuku Danger hospitalized again, Sandra Dacha gives update

Comedian Akuku Danger hospitalized again, Sandra Dacha gives update

Timaya gives reason why he may never marry

Timaya gives reason why he may never marry

Trending

Alex Mwakideu reacts on Jalango's stolen money

Alex Mwakideu with Jalango staffers

Bahati calls out wife Diana Marua over her dressing

Singer Bahati and Diana Marua

Zari Hassan finally arrives in Kenya ahead of her All White Party [Photos]

Zari Hassan lands in Kenya

Top Kameme FM presenter Muthoni Wa Kirumba quits after 12 years

Kameme FM presenter Muthoni Wa Kirumba and President Uhuru Kenyatta posing for a photo