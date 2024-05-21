The sports category has moved to a new website.

Diana Chacha shares cryptic post after announcing hospital visit for delivery

Lynet Okumu

Content creator Diana Chacha and her husband, MC Price cryptic message, shortly after announcing they were heading to the hospital.

Content creator Diana Chacha
Content creator Diana Chacha

In February 2024, content creator Diana Chacha and her husband, MC Price, announced their third pregnancy on social media, expressing their joy and gratitude for the forthcoming addition to their family.

They shared their excitement, writing, "The Price Family is growing. We give God all the glory. A perfect gift from God at His perfect time. He has trusted us again with another child. Our hearts are filled with excitement and joy! We can't wait to meet our Blessing."

On May 21, 2024, Diana posted a cryptic post on her social media platforms.

Content creator Diana Chacha's cryptic Instagram post on May 21, 2024
Content creator Diana Chacha's cryptic Instagram post on May 21, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

This came just a day after she informed her followers that she was ready to push and was heading to the hospital.

In the video posted on her YouTube channel, Diana and her husband were seen happily packing baby and mother things to head to the hospital.

Followers eagerly awaited an update from the couple, but instead, Diana posted a message that simply said "God" followed by crying emojis.

The couple turned off the comment section, indicating they did not want any inquiries at the moment.

Content creator Diana Chacha
Content creator Diana Chacha Pulse Live Kenya

In a conversation with Size 8 on their reality TV show in June 2024, Diana shared the challenges she faced during her pregnancy journey.

She revealed for the first time her experience with a miscarriage in 2023. "The pain and journey have been challenging.

The doctor mentioned that it might have been due to rushing to conceive our second child," she said.

"I was pregnant with my first baby in 2021 till the beginning of 2022. Then in May 2023, I got pregnant again, lost the baby in August, and in October, I got pregnant again. This is my third pregnancy. I had rejected that pregnancy. I had the symptoms but didn’t want to test. You are new to this space, you don’t know anything and every day comes with new changes. Your body is changing, and you are crying all the time," she said.

Content creator Diana Chacha
Content creator Diana Chacha Pulse Live Kenya

Reflecting on her miscarriage, Diana shared her struggle to inform her mother about the loss.

"She’ll likely find out from watching the show. I didn’t tell her because she had gone through a similar experience. She had fibroids and eventually had her womb removed. As for my mother-in-law, I’m unaware of her story, but she became very emotional when I shared my experience with her. I confided in my dad and sister," she said.

Diana Chacha gained recognition after appearing on the cover of Bahati's album 'Love Like This,' marking her entry into the entertainment industry.

Content creator Diana Chacha
Content creator Diana Chacha Pulse Live Kenya

The couple welcomed their first child, baby Jasiri, in June 2022. Their journey through parenthood has been filled with both joy and sorrow, showcasing their resilience and strength.

