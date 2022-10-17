Content creator Georgina Njenga addresses separation from Tyler Mbaya

"Tyler and I are no longer together due to unsolvable issues," she posted.

However, Georgina has dismissed the truthfulness of the post saying it was only a game and that the post did not last long on her social media.

"We were just playing truth and dare with my friends, no wonder it didn't last on my story for 10 minutes," the content creator said.

Tyler Mbaya and fiancé Pulse Live Kenya

The former Machachari actor and his fiancé welcomed their first child together in May 2022.

Baha and Georgina had been dating for a while before they announced that they were expecting their bundle of joy.

“She came on my birthday. We would love to tell you guys that baby and her momma are doing great and being taken care of,” Baha wrote on his Instagram hours after his baby was born.

Later in September, they had the name of their baby tattooed on their bodies in her honour.

Tattoos by Tyler Mbaya and Georgina Njenga Pulse Live Kenya

Tyler and Georgina got baby footprints on the chest and arm respectively. For Georgina, she had the footprints and her daughter’s first name Astra while Tyler had the footprints and her surname, Nyambura.

Georgina disclosed that she was scared after finding out that she is expectant.

“When I first found out about you, I was happy and scared at the same time but one thing I knew for real was I needed you The last few months have not been easy but your little kicks make everything worth it We love you so much and can’t wait to meet you,” she said.