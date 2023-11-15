Content creator King Bizzy's tragic crash exposes tactics used by Thika Road robbers

News of King Bizzy's accident emerged on Sunday, November 12, with few details regarding the circumstances. The only visible aftermath was the wreckage of the car, which was later towed to the police station.

According to King Bizzy, the accident along Thika Road was caused by assailants who throw stones at speeding vehicles with the intention of robbing them.

The car he was travelling in was struck by one of the stones, causing it to roll several times. The next thing he remembers is finding himself in the middle of the road surrounded by people.

"It was on Thika Road, my friends told me there are thieves who throw stones on the road; they threw stones, the car ran over, and it flipped three times. It was the second flip that threw me out. The next thing I remember, I was on the road surrounded by people," he recounted.

Content creator King Bizzy Pulse Live Kenya

Upon regaining consciousness, he found himself in the hospital, bloodied and in a lot of pain.

The accident resulted in a dislocated knee and injuries around the pelvic area, both of which require surgery for repair.

He has already undergone knee surgery and is now preparing for pelvic surgery.

The creator, known for his 'billion-dollar question' content, dispelled rumours that his actions were aimed at clout chasing.

"If it were clout chasing, I would have posted it myself. My videos trend every day on TikTok and Instagram, why would I need to clout chase?" he emphasised.

Speaking from his hospital bed, King Bizzy appealed for support from his fans, urging them to assist him financially as the treatment he was undergoing would take a toll on him.

Below is a video of King Bizzy's content :

